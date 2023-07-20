European giants do not want star to leave club amid interest from Manchester United, Manchester City and Serie A club - Reports

Thomas Tuchel is reportedly keen to keep wantaway Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard at the club despite interest from Manchester United, Manchester City and Juventus.

The France international has been used as a right-back and a centre-back during his time with the Bavarian giants. Last season, he was deployed as a right-back in 20 of his 43 appearances across competitions.

Pavard reportedly wants a full-time role as a centre-back and wants to move to a club that will understand his demand. According to journalist Philipp Kessler (h/t Bavarian Football Works), Manchester United and Manchester City are two Premier League clubs keeping an eye on his situation.

Juventus are also eyeing Pavard, who has entered the last year of his contract at the Allianz Arena. But Tuchel is apparently willing to retain the French defender. He currently has Dayot Upamecano, Matthijs de Ligt and new signing Kim Min-jae as his centre-back options.

A move to Manchester City may not guarantee Pavard consistent playing time considering the options at Pep Guardiola's disposal. Josko Gvardiol, as per the Telegraph, is set to join Aymeric Laporte, Nathan Ake, John Stones and Ruben Dias as the Cityzens' centre-back options.

Manchester United, however, could have an opening for a new centre-back this summer. Harry Maguire has been stripped of his captaincy by Erik ten Hag, which has automatically endangered his future at Old Trafford.

It remains to be seen if they make a move for Pavard (27) this summer. Since his €35 million move from VfB Stuttgart four years ago, he has registered 12 goals and 12 assists in 162 appearances for Bayern Munich.

Wayne Rooney hopes Manchester United challenge Manchester City for the title next season

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has predicted that the Premier League title race will be a more competitive affair next season.

Last season, the Cityzens were Arsenal's sole contenders for the trophy and managed to topple the Gunners to the top of the table at the business end of the season.

According to Rooney, Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal could compete with Manchester City for the Premier League crown in the next campaign. He recently predicted, via the Metro:

"They [City] will be the favourites again to win the Premier League. I think Liverpool will be better next season, Chelsea will be better. Hopefully Manchester United will be better as well! But I think Arsenal have made some really good signings and they will compete again."

Manchester City, who won the treble last term, have lifted the league title five times in the last six seasons. Liverpool have been the only team to deny them the trophy during that spell.