European giants will look to sign PSG star if 27-year-old star joins Manchester United - Reports

Inter Milan could move for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) goalkeeper Keylor Navas if their current shot-stopper Andre Onana moves to Manchester United. That's the headline coming out of La Gazzetta dello Sport (via PSGTalk), as a potential ripple effect could see the Parisians' goalkeeper opt for a stint in Italy.

The Parisians have several of their ranks returning from loan arrangements, with game time hard to come by at the Parc des Princes. Notably, one is Navas himself, who enjoyed a stint at Nottingham Forest last season, helping them survive relegation.

However, he will hardly find any room for game time in France, and PSG reportedly seem open to letting Navas leave, a move unlikely to encounter obstacles. Back in Paris, the position between the sticks is held firmly by Gianluigi Donnarumma. Consequently, it's only logical that Navas would seek greener pastures.

Notably, the one team interested in the three-time UEFA Champions League winner is Inter Milan, but they cannot make their move for him just yet. The Italian giants will need to see if their current goalkeeper Onana decides to exit the Guiseppe Meazza.

The 27-year-old has his sights set on the iconic Old Trafford, where Manchester United are reportedly looking to replace long-time goalkeeper David de Gea.

Manchester United and PSG prepare to lock horns over Juventus' Federico Chiesa

Manchester United are poised for a fiery showdown with Paris Saint-Germain, as both clubs set their sights on Juventus' talented forward Federico Chiesa. This report comes courtesy of Italian publication Corriere Dello Sport.

As it currently stands, Chiesa's star has dimmed a touch within the Juventus framework, his influence looking rather reduced in Turin. The forward started only six Serie A games last season, having to make do with 15 appearances from the bench.

Juventus are also navigating some thorny economic conditions. Consequently, it wouldn't be too far-fetched to envisage the 25-year-old Italian sensation being shown the door by the Serie A titans, should a suitable offer emerge.

It seems Chiesa's days in Turin might be numbered, with the possibility of a summer exit growing increasingly likely. However, potential suitors like Manchester United and PSG should be prepared to dig deep into their pockets. The Allianz Stadium's expected asking price for parting ways with the Italian international sits comfortably around a cool €60 million, as per the report.

