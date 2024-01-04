European giants willing to double Barcelona man's salary in order to sign him, player unlikely to leave - Reports

Defending Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are reportedly ready to make a massive offer for Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo but the Uruguayan is allegedly not interested in joining the Bavarian giants.

Spanish media outlet Sport has reported (via Barca Universal) that Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel is a huge admirer of Araujo and wants him at the Allianz Arena.

As per the aforementioned report, Bayern Munich are ready to pay a huge fee for the signature of the Uruguay international. They are also reportedly ready to double his salary to make the deal work.

However, as per the report, Araujo is not interested in leaving Barca. The report further suggests that this is not the first time the Uruguayan has turned down a big offer, while at Nou Camp.

Araujo is regarded by many as one of the better defenders in world football in his age group and has been a key player for Barcelona under Xavi Hernandez. He is a versatile player capable of playing both as a centre-back and a right-back.

He joined Barcelona in 2018 from Boston River and has since made 129 senior appearances for the Spanish giants. He has so far won three trophies during his time at Camp Nou and was also named in La Liga's Team of the Season last year.

Bayern Munich have a solid backline with options like Matthijs de Ligt, Dayot Upamecano, Kim Min-jae and Tarek Buchmann. Signing someone like Araujo could mean that Bayern might have to move one of their top central defenders.

Barcelona manager claims that the club cannot sign players like Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has ruled the Catalan giants out of the race to sign Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland. The duo have established themselves as two of the hottest players in European football.

Haaland, who joined Manchester City last summer, led the Cityzens to a momentous treble - winning the Premier League, the Champions League and the FA Cup in his debut season.

Mbappe, who plays for Paris Saint-Germain, will become a free agent this summer. Recent reports claimed that Barcelona are monitoring French superstar's contractual situation.

However, Xavi has made it clear that the Catalan giants are in no state to sign Mbappe or Haaland. He said (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

"Haaland or Mbappé? We can’t think of Haaland or Mbappe to join Barca now. We can’t afford these players, unfortunately."

The Blaugrana boss added:

"I’m happy with the players I have. We need to reach our best level as at this club we need to be always at top level."

Barcelona's La Liga defence has not gone well this time out as they find themselves fourth in the table at the moment. They have 38 points in 18 games and trail league leaders Real Madrid and second-placed Girona by 10 points, having played one game less.