"We can’t afford these players" - Xavi rules Barcelona out of the race to sign Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland

Barcelona boss Xavi has poured cold water on his club's chances of signing either Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe or Manchester City's free-scoring frontman Erling Haaland.

Mbappe, 25, and Haaland, 23, are two of Europe's most coveted forwards having enjoyed prolific past and ongoing seasons. There is a ton of speculation over the Parisian attacker's future as his contract expires at the end of the season.

Reports claim that Barcelona have taken an interest in Mbappe and are monitoring his situation at the Parc des Princes. The French star is also on Real Madrid's radar as he will be available on a free transfer in the summer as things stand.

Meanwhile, reports back in September claimed that the Blaugrana had also joined Madrid in pursuit of Haaland. The Norweigan has three years left on his contract at City but his remarkable form has garnered interest from the La Liga giants.

However, Xavi has seemingly rebuffed those claims that Barcelona could look to sign either Mbappe or Haaland. The Catalan giants' boss alluded to the club's financial struggles (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

"Haaland or Mbappé? We can’t think of Haaland or Mbappe to join Barca now. We can’t afford these players, unfortunately."

Mbappe has been in red-hot form this season, bagging 21 goals and two assists in 22 games across competitions. He finished third on the Ballon d'Or podium back in October after an excellent past year which saw him win the Golden Boot at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Meanwhile, Erling Haaland has continued his blistering form that he's enjoyed ever since arriving at the Etihad in July 2022. He's posted 19 goals and five assists in 22 games this season, after finishing top scorer in the Premier League and UEFA Champions League last season.

That said, Xavi appears to be happy with the squad he currently has at his disposal:

"I’m happy with the players I have. We need to reach our best level as at this club we need to be always at top level."

Barcelona have made a topsy-turvy start to the season, sitting fourth in the La Liga table after 18 games played. They are through to the last 16 of the Champions League.

Pedri urges Barcelona to sign Manchester City's free-scoring Erling Haaland

Pedri wants to link up with Erling Haaland at Barcelona.

Xavi may have ruled Barcelona out of the race to sign Erling Haaland but his Spanish playmaker Pedri certainly wants the Norweigan at Camp Nou. The 21-year-old was asked which player he would sign for the Catalan giants (via GOAL):

"I would sign Haaland. He is a cyborg and scores a lot of goals. Lewandowski is not going to last until he is 60."

There are question marks over Robert Lewandowski's future as he enters the latter stages of his career. The 35-year-old has made a somewhat unremarkable start to the season, with nine goals and five assists in 21 games across competitions.

Haaland would help bolster Xavi's attack and could be the long-term answer to Lewandowski. But, it appears such a deal is unlikely given the La Liga giants' financial troubles.