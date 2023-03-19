European giants willing to make effort to sign Chelsea superstar in the summer transfer window - Reports

Juventus are eyeing Chelsea's midfield dynamo N'Golo Kante as a top priority in the upcoming summer transfer window, according to Italian newspaper Calcio Mercato (via Fichajes).

The Italian giants are determined to reinforce their midfield, especially with the situation surrounding Paul Pogba, who has seen limited playing time due to injuries this season.

With a young and inexperienced squad, the Turin giants hope to secure the services of the experienced Kante. The Chelsea superstar possesses a unique skill set that the club currently lacks in the midfield area.

The French international, who has extensive experience at the highest level of European football, will also become a free agent in 2023. This makes him an attractive option for many clubs, including Juventus.

However, Kante has been sidelined with injuries, including one that caused him to miss the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. While Chelsea are reportedly working on a contract renewal, there has been no official announcement yet, leaving the door open for a potential move to Turin.

In what could be a blockbuster transfer, the Italian outfit are expected to make a final push to convince Kante to join their ranks and become a key player in the squad. They will certainly be in need of some midfield experience as they seek to pursue domestic and European glory next season.

Chelsea slammed by La Liga president for transfer market spend

La Liga's president, Javier Tebas, has unleashed a blistering attack on Chelsea's lavish spending, slamming the West London club for "blatantly cheating" in the transfer market.

Tebas pulled no punches during a tense press conference where he singled out the Blues for their astronomical expenditure on new players this season. The massive spree was triggered by Todd Boehly's acquisition of the club for a reported $5.4 billion, from which he and his consortium have plowed a further £323 million into new signings.

In January alone, the likes of Enzo Fernandez, Mykhaylo Mudryk, and Benoit Badiashile all joined the Stamford Bridge outfit and were all handed rather long contracts. It's this move that Tebas sees as the crux of the issue, as tying players down to eight or nine-year deals allows the transfer costs to be spread over the length of their contracts.

According to reports in the Daily Star, Tebas minced no words when discussing their contract tactics, stating:

"Chelsea are blatantly cheating by signing players on eight or nine-year contracts."

Despite the accusations, however, it seems that the Blues have discovered a way to stay within the strict guidelines of Financial Fair Play (FFP), despite their extravagant spending.

