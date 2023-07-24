European giants willing to offer several players to sign PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe amid Real Madrid and Saudi interest: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly entered the race to sign Kylian Mbappe from PSG. The Catalan side is holding talks with the Ligue 1 champions and is ready to offer multiple players to reduce the cash bid.

As per a report in L'Equipe, Barcelona's financial situation has not stopped them from aiming for the top, and they have set sights on Mbappe. They are looking for ways to get a deal done with PSG.

The French report claims that Xavi is keen on getting the forward after missing out on Lionel Messi. He sees the Frenchman as a top player who can come in and improve the side drastically.

Apart from Barcelona, Real Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham and Inter Milan are also in the race for Kylian Mbappe. However, the only club who have submitted a bid for the Frenchman is Al Hilal.

PSG ready to sell Kylian Mbappe if he does not pen new deal

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has insisted that Kylian Mbappe needs to sign a new deal at the club if he wants to play for them. He added that the Frenchman could not leave for free as they paid €180 million to sign him from AS Monaco.

Speaking at the unveiling of PSG's new manager Luis Enrique, Al-Khelaifi stated that they were disappointed at the striker's decision to announce his decision. He added that Mbappe has to make up his mind or get sold this summer:

"We want him to stay, but he can't leave for free. That was our verbal agreement, and he expressed it publicly in an interview. So it's not debatable. I was really shocked to learn that he intended to leave for free. It's very disappointing because Kylian is a fantastic lad, a real gentleman, and to leave for free by weakening the biggest French club, is not him. When I received this information, I was shocked and disappointed."

Speaking to Le Parisien, Al-Khelaifi added:

"The club's position on Kylian is clear. We want him to stay, but he must sign a new contract this summer. He won't be able to leave for free, and he said so himself. One of the best players in the world will not go free."

Kylian Mbappe is in the final 12 months of his contract after refusing to activate the 12-month extension in his current deal. He has his eyes set on a move to Real Madrid and the Los Blancos are ready for him, as per Marca.