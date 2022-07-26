European giants willing to sign Cristiano Ronaldo if he takes wage cut and Manchester United sanction free transfer: Reports 

Atletico Madrid are willing to sign Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo if the Portuguese star takes a wage cut and the Red Devils allow a free transfer.

The Daily Mail reports that Ronaldo, 37, drove in to Carrington training ground on Tuesday, July 26 for talks with club officials about his future at the club.

The outcome of the meeting is that there has been no change from either party, in that he still wants to leave whilst the club deems him not for sale.

The former Real Madrid star has asked the club to allow him to leave if a suitable offer is made this summer.

He wishes to continue playing in the UEFA Champions League, a competition Manchester United have failed to qualify for.

Atletico are prepared to strike a deal for Ronaldo, but only if the legendary forward takes a pay-cut on his £360,000 a-week wages.

The La Liga side also want United to allow him to leave for free, which seems an unlikely proposition to be accepted by the Red Devils.

United are also not considering sending the Portuguese star out on loan and extending his contract.

Ironically, the Red Devils' next pre-season friendly is on July 30 against Atletico.

It will be intriguing to see if Ronaldo is part of the side that faces Diego Simeone's team.

The former Juventus star sat out United's pre-season tour of East Asia and Australia citing 'family reasons'.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is adamant Ronaldo is not for sale, telling reporters whilst on the tour of Asia:

"We are planning with Ronaldo for this season - that's it. I'm looking forward to working with him... Cristiano is not for sale, he's in our plans and we want to get success together."

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo risks drawing the ire of Real Madrid fans

Cristiano Ronaldo became a Los Blancos icon

Cristiano Ronaldo became a Real Madrid hero during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu.

It was from Manchester United of wich the five-time Ballon d'Or winner joined Los Blancos.

The Portuguese star arrived at the Bernabeu back in 2009 in a then-world record £80 million deal.

Ronaldo managed an astounding 446 goals in 436 appearances for Real Madrid before departing for Juventus in 2018.

He won the UEFA Champions League four times, La Liga title twice aswell as two Spanish Cups.

The legendary forward became a Galacticos hero with an iconic spell that perhaps will never be replicated.

Hence, if he were to join rivals Atletico Madrid, the veteran forward is at risk of tarnishing his Bernabeu story.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far