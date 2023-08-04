European giants set to rival Manchester United's move for Sofyan Amrabat - Reports

Bayern Munich have reportedly placed Manchester United target Sofyan Amrabat on their transfer wishlist.

Sky Sports Germany's Florian Plettenberg reports that the Bavarians have Amrabat on their list as Thomas Tuchel searches for a new No.6. The Fiorentina midfielder has been heavily mooted for a move to Old Trafford but there has yet to be any agreement over a deal.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is an admirer of Amrabat who he coached previously at FC Utrecht. Talks between the Dutch tactician and his former midfielder have taken place but it's still ongoing.

This gives Bayern a chance to pursue the 26-year-old and his entourage have been monitoring the Bundesliga champions' situation. Tuchel has made it firmly clear he is in the market for a new holding midfielder.

Amrabat impressed for Fiorentina last season, featuring 49 times across competitions. He was vital as Viola made it to the final of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

The versatile midfielder also starred for Morocco at the 2022 FIFA World Cup last year. He played in every game as the African nation made it to the semifinals.

Ten Hag knows all about the qualities Amrabat possesses as he oversaw his development during his youth days at Utrecht. The Fiorentina man spoke fondly of his time playing under the Dutchman recently:

"A lot of coaches are busy in general with the team but he put a lot of time into individual work because he knew if the individual was better the team would be better. After every game, he would take me through a video and explain everything to me."

Despite this, Manchester United are yet to make a bid for Amrabat with his fee reportedly around the £30 million mark. The Premier League heavyweights may now need to move quickly amid Bayern's interest.

Manchester United star Raphael Varane on telling new signing Andre Onana about Old Trafford

Varane made his Old Trafford debut in 2021.

Manchester United will enter the 2023-24 campaign with a new goalkeeper in their side. Andre Onana has replaced David de Gea and has already impressed during pre-season.

The Cameroonian shot-stopper joined the Red Devils in a deal worth up to £47.2 million. He has continuously spoken of his pride regarding becoming a United player.

However, Onana is yet to play at the club's iconic stadium Old Trafford. Stepping out onto the pitch for the first time at the Theatre of Dreams truly is what it says on the tin. That's what Raphael Varane indicates at as he delved into conversations he has had with his new teammate, telling MUTV:

"I spoke with Andre as well to tell him it will be very special to play in that place. So he's ready and I hope every signing is ready for that feeling."

Onana, 27, is a big character but also a humble one. He is being tasked with helping Manchester United dislodge Manchester City at the top of English football.

However, before the season kicks off he will likely be in goal at Old Trafford for the first time tomorrow (August 5). The Red Devils face Varane's former Ligue 1 side RC Lens in a pre-season friendly at the iconic stadium.