Everton consider move for Real Madrid forward to strengthen Frank Lampard's attack at Goodison Park: Reports

Everton are considering a move to sign Luka Jovic on loan from Real Madrid as they look to strengthen Frank Lampard's options in attack, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The Toffees are set to appoint former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard as their new manager. There have been suggestions that the Englishman has agreed to a two-and-a-half-year contract at Goodison Park.

While Everton are yet to officially announce Lampard's arrival, the incoming manager has already lined up his first signing. According to reports, the Merseyside-based club are close to signing Donny van de Beek on a loan deal from Manchester United.

Lampard, though, is keen to strengthen his squad further before the transfer window slams shut today. As per the aforementioned source, Real Madrid frontman Jovic has emerged as an option for Everton.

Mike McGrath @mcgrathmike



telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/… Everton considering Luka Jovic as a loan option from #RealMadrid to strengthen Frank Lampard's attack. Player will be allowed to leave on loan. #EFC can make foreign loans but no more domestic after arrivals of El Ghazi and Van de Beek Everton considering Luka Jovic as a loan option from #RealMadrid to strengthen Frank Lampard's attack. Player will be allowed to leave on loan. #EFC can make foreign loans but no more domestic after arrivals of El Ghazi and Van de Beek telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/…

The Toffees are reportedly considering a late loan move for the Serbia international. Real Madrid are also prepared to sanction a temporary switch for the centre-forward in the final hours of the transfer window.

Everton have already signed Anwar El Ghazi on loan from Aston Villa this month. With Van de Beek also set to join the club temporarily, they can no longer sign anyone on loan from a fellow Premier League club.

The Goodison Park outfit, though, can still bring in someone on loan from clubs outside England. They could look to take advantage of the situation by making a move for Real Madrid forward Jovic.

Telegraph Football @TeleFootball #DeadlineDay



"Everton eye Jovic" -



Everton are considering an ambitious late move for Real Madrid striker Luka Jović to strengthen Frank Lampard’s attack.



Keep up with all the live updates from



telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/… "Everton eye Jovic" - @mcgrathmike Everton are considering an ambitious late move for Real Madrid striker Luka Jović to strengthen Frank Lampard’s attack.Keep up with all the live updates from @UcheAmako #DeadlineDay"Everton eye Jovic" - @mcgrathmike Everton are considering an ambitious late move for Real Madrid striker Luka Jović to strengthen Frank Lampard’s attack. Keep up with all the live updates from @UcheAmako telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/…

However, it remains to be seen if they can get a deal for the Serbian across the line before the transfer window slams shut. It is also unclear whether the player would be interested in a move to Everton, who currently sit 16th in the Premier League table.

How has Luka Jovic fared for Real Madrid this season?

Luka Jovic has made 15 appearances across all competitions for the La Liga giants so far this season. The 24-year-old has found the back of the net just once in those matches, while providing two assists.

The former Eintracht Frankfurt striker does not appear to have a significant role in Carlo Ancelotti's plans for this season. Los Blancos are thus prepared to send him out on loan before the transfer window slams shut, according to the report.

Also Read Article Continues below

Should Everton sign Jovic, the player will be keen to get his career back on track on Merseyside under Lampard's management.

Edited by Arnav