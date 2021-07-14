Everton considering move for Barcelona star - Reports

Everton are reportedly interested in signing Barcelona center-back Clement Lenglet this summer.

The Frenchman put in inconsistent performances for the Blaugrana last season and has now been transfer-listed by the club.

According to Sport, new Everton boss Rafael Benitez is eager to sign defensive reinforcements this summer. The former Liverpool and Newcastle United manager believes Lenglet can assume the role of a leader in his team's defense.

Clement Lenglet is likely to be a replacement for Yerry Mina at Everton. The Merseyside club signed the Colombian defender from Barcelona in the summer of 2018 after his impressive performances at the FIFA World Cup that year.

The 26-year-old has, however, struggled to cope with the demands of the Premier League in his two seasons with Everton. His lack of pace and tactical discipline has drawn heavy criticism from fans and pundits alike.

Clement Lenglet joined Barcelona from Sevilla in the summer of 2018. He immediately became a regular starter at the club, replacing Samuel Umtiti in the starting line-up.

The Frenchman has been a key member of Barcelona's squad but could be sold this summer due to the club's financial situation. The Catalan giants could be forced to sell a number of key players in order to raise funds to clear their debts.

Everton enjoyed a strong start to the 2020-21 Premier League season, leading many to believe that the club could mount a challenge for the Champions League places. However, they struggled to maintain consistency and finished the Premier League season in tenth place.

Carlo Ancelotti's sudden departure at the end of the previous season has cast doubt over the futures of a number of Everton's star players. Rafael Benitez's appointment has, however, brought some form of stability to the club.

Rafa Benitez wants to bring Clement Lenglet from Barcelona to Everton, claims FCBN 🤨 pic.twitter.com/3LdaWKDhiU — Goal (@goal) July 14, 2021

Barcelona willing to sell Clement Lenglet if suitors match their valuation of him

Clement Lenglet joined Barcelona from Sevilla in the summer of 2018

As mentioned before, Barcelona could be forced to sell Clement Lenglet this summer due to their current financial situation.

Club president Joan Laporta has already transfer-listed a number of star players. He is reportedly willing to sell Lenglet if any potential suitors match their valuation of him.

Everton coach, Rafa Benitez, has asked the Everton board to make signing Clement Lenglet their number one priority this summer. A good fit? 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/cNxcewFhyT — Transfer Talk Weekly (@weekly_transfer) July 14, 2021

However, Lenglet is keen to stay at Camp Nou. Here's what the defender had to say about his future at the club:

"I do not see myself leaving. I re-signed a new contract last season. I will be at Barca next season."

