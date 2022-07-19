Everton manager Frank Lampard looking to raid former club Chelsea for 21-year-old this summer: Reports

Everton have identified Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour as a potential recruit this summer, according to The Times [via HITC].

Everton faced the risk of suffering relegation when Frank Lampard took charge of the club in January. The Englishman went on to help the Toffees retain their Premier League status last term.

The Goodison Park outfit just about managed to avoid the drop, finishing four points above the relegation zone. The 2021-22 season highlighted the need for the Merseyside-based club to significantly strengthen their squad.

However, Everton have had a quiet summer transfer window so far, with just one player brought in. They have sold Richarlison to Tottenham Hotspur for a deal worth £60 million, but James Tarkowski on a free transfer is their only signing as of now.

With less than three weeks remaining before the Premier League begins, the Toffees need to step up their efforts to bolster their ranks. It seems Lampard could use his connection with Chelsea to add to his options ahead of the new season.

Everton have discussed the possibility of signing Blues midfielder Gilmour on a loan deal, according to the aforementioned source. The Scot, though, appears to be only one of several players they are interested in bringing in this summer.

Gilmour spent the 2021-22 season on loan at Norwich City with a view to earning Premier League experience. He made 24 top-flight appearances for the Canaries, providing one assist in the process.

However, the 21-year-old failed to help the Carrow Road outfit avoid relegation. He is now back with Chelsea for pre-season training ahead of the 2022-23 campaign. It remains to be seen if the Blues will sanction another loan move for him.

Gilmour has left Chelsea's first-team camp

The Blues are currently in the middle of their pre-season tour of the United States. Gilmour was with Thomas Tuchel's side up until Monday, preparing for the 2022-23 season.

However, Gilmour, along with Harvey Vale, recently left Chelsea's first-team squad, as per reports. The Scotland international is said to have joined the Blues' Under-23s squad, who are also in the US.

It is unclear why Bilmour has left the first-team camp to join the development squad. It could suggest that a loan move is in the pipeline for the midfielder, who is firmly on Everton's radar.

Apart from Gilmour, Chelsea forward Armando Broja is also a target for Everton. However, West Ham United are closing in on the signing of the Albania international.

