Everton could now reach surprise agreement with Chelsea and Liverpool target after making €36 million offer in stunning transfer twist: Reports

Everton are reportedly in talks to sign Chelsea and Liverpool target Malick Fofana from Lyon. The Toffees have made a €36 million bid, and are in talks with the Belgian.
According to a report in L'Équipe, Everton are in direct talks with Lyon and are also discussing personal terms with Fofana. They see the 20-year-old as the ideal addition to the squad and are working to lure the winger swiftly amid interest from Chelsea and Liverpool.
Fabrizio Romano was quick to report that the talks were in an advanced stage, but Everton journalist Alan Myers said that talks have just begun. He posted on X (formerly Twitter):
"Everton have a strong interest in Fofana but it's premature to say anything is advanced at this point I'm told, a few clubs in for him but good player."
He added that the club are looking to sell for €50 million, which is €14 million more than the bid made by the Toffees. He posted:
"OL are looking for around €45M plus €5M add-ons for Fofana, I’m told Everton have a chance of securing the player if they get close enough to the fee required. Bayern Munich have an interest, (the two clubs meet each other in a friendly next weekend)."
Everton are in the market for a winger after Jack Harrison moved back to Leeds United after his loan spell. David Moyes is keen on adding a winger and sees the Belgian as the ideal player for his squad.
Apart from Chelsea and Liverpool, Fofana also has Arsenal, Nottingham Forest, Fulham, Bayern Munich, Napoli and RB Leipzig are also tracking the winger.
Chelsea and Liverpool wanted Malick Fofana before Everton
Chelsea have been in the market for a left-winger and were pushing to sign Malick Fofana in June. However, they have dropped their interest since the signing of Jamie Gittens, while also adding João Pedro, for the left attacking position.
The Blues have also been linked with Morgen Rogers and Alejandro Garnacho. They are also in talks to sign Xavi Simons and are in advanced talks with RB Leipzig for him.
Liverpool are looking to bring in a left-winger following the tragic death of Diogo Jota. The future of Luis Diaz also hangs in the balance at Anfield, with the winger keen on joining Bayern Munich.
The Bundesliga side have had a €67.5 million bid rejected by the Reds. Barcelona are also interested in the winger and are keeping tabs.