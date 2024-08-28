Everton open talks to sign Chelsea star who impressed on loan last season - Reports

Everton have reportedly opened talks with Chelsea for the signature of David Datro Fofana on a season-loan. As reported by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano on Give Me Sport, the Toffees are looking to secure two new signings before the transfer deadline day on Friday, August 30.

The report claims that the Merseyside club are eyeing a move for Chelsea youngster David Datro Fofana on loan to replace Neal Maupay. Maupay is yet to feature for the Toffees this season following his return from a season-loan at Brentford.

Maupay made 30 appearances across competitions for the Bees last season who contributed with eight goals and two assists for Thomas Frank's side. Apart from Maupay, Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s future at Goodison Park also remains uncertain.

Trending

As per the report, Everton are looking to bring Chelsea attacker David Datro Fofana on loan to bolster their attack. The Blues are reportedly ready to allow the youngster to move on loan but they are unwilling to sanction a permanent move.

Fofana joined the west London giants in January 2023 in a deal worth reported £13 million from Molde. He has made just four appearances for the Blues so fa and spent the last season away from Stamford Bridge on loan.

The Ivory Coast international spent the first half of the last season on loan at Union Berlin and the second half at Burnley. He made 17 appearances for Union Berlin scoring twice and scored four goals in 15 games for Burnley.

Manchester United urged to sign out of favor Chelsea star

Pundit Troy Deeney has urged Manchester United to make a move for Chelsea outcast Raheem Sterling. The former Premier League striker has claimed that the 29-year-old is better than any of the wide options the Red Devils currently have at their disposal.

Deeney also insisted that Sterling could be a solid mentor for youngsters like Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo. The pundit told Sky Sports:

"Sterling is better than anything Manchester United have got. At the moment he's delivering more than Marcus (Rashford), he'd give more of a leadership role to the likes of (Alejandro) Garnacho and Amad (Diallo)."

The former Watford attacker added:

"Those guys will look at Sterling, see what he's won at City, see what he's done at Liverpool, see what's he's done on the international stage, and think 'Right, I can learn off that'."

Raheem Sterling has gone out of favor at Chelsea following Enzo Maresca's arrival in the dugout this summer. He became the first signing of the Todd Boehly era at Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2022. He has so far scored 19 goals and provided 12 assists in 81 appearances for the west London giants so far.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback