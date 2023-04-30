"Everyone knows" - Erik ten Hag hints at Manchester United's interest in Premier League star amid Chelsea rumors

Manager Erik ten Hag has hinted at a move from Manchester United for Harry Kane in the summer. The manager has claimed that they need a striker and it is no surprise that the Tottenham Hotspur star has been linked.

Kane is entering the final 12 months of his contract at Tottenham and has been linked with a move away. He has interest from several clubs, but Chelsea could have the upper hand once they appoint the striker's former manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Speaking to the media ahead of the Red Devils' Aston Villa clash, Ten Hag was quizzed about a possible move for Kane. He said:

"Everyone knows, it's not a secret that over the whole season we have had a shortage of No. 9s. First, we had the dropout of Ronaldo, then Anthony Martial was often not available, Jadon Sancho was often not available, then you have a shortage of frontline players. With fewer players we have to cover many games, so we definitely need players in the frontline who strengthen the squad."

Manchester United released Cristiano Ronaldo in November following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan. The Red Devils are not happy with Anthony Martial and are reportedly looking to sell him in the summer.

Jermaine Jenas wants Harry Kane to reject Manchester United

Jermaine Jenas believes a move to another Premier League side is not ideal for Harry Kane. He named Manchester United and Newcastle United and claimed all they can offer more than Tottenham is money.

He told the Daily Mirror:

"I don't feel like those two options [Newcastle and Man United] are enough for Harry. I think that with his love for the club and the ability for Tottenham to pay him what he wants anyway – because they do have the ability to pay their best players as they've shown in the past – if those are only his only two options, I only see him staying at Spurs."

He added:

"But if Real Madrid came up, he should get himself on a plane as soon as possible because those opportunities just don't come up often. You're talking about the most glamorous football club on the planet where he can go and win stuff, and create another legacy at a different place and have a new experience with his family as well."

Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are also keeping tabs on Kane as they look to make a move in the summer.

