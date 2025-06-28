Ex-Arsenal star among 7 Ajax players banned from first-team training by club via WhatsApp message: Reports

Ajax have reportedly banned seven players, including former Arsenal star Chuba Akpom, from returning to first-team training. Club CEO Alex Kroes informed the players via a WhatsApp text.

Ad

As per De Telegraaf, Borna Sosa, Kristian Hlynsson, Christian Rasmussen, Jay Gorter, and Branco van den Boomen were among the players who received the text, along with Akpom. Carlos Forbs, who has played for Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League, was the final player on the list.

The Eredivisie side does not count on the players for the upcoming season and are looking to sell them this summer. They are keen on using the funds raised from the sales to improve John Heitinga's squad during the transfer window.

Ad

Trending

Akpom was loaned out to Lille in the January window, and he played 14 matches in Ligue 1, scoring three and assisting once. The former Gunners player played 16 games for Ajax earlier in the season and had the same stats in the Eredivisie.

Forbs played just once for Aajx in the league last season before he was loaned out to Wolverhampton. He made just one start in the Premier League and came off the bench nine times.

Ad

Sosa was also out on loan last season, spending the entire campaign at Torino. Hlynsson was loaned out to Sparta Rotterdam, while Rasmussen, Gorter, and Van den Boomen were at Ajax last season.

Chuba Akpom gave transfer advice to Arsenal

Chuba Akpom spoke to a fan on TikTok this month and was quizzed about which striker Arsenal should sign. The Lille loanee was quick to pick Viktor Gyokeres over Benjamin Sesko and said:

Ad

"Gyokeres for me, and it's not even close, to be honest. It's subjective isn't it, you can talk about the age of Sesko but Gyokeres is ready now, you know I played against him in the Championship, he took Coventry to the play-off finals basically alone, with one or two other players, and he's gone to Portugal and he's scored, what is it? 50 goals in both seasons?"

Ad

"If Arsenal are looking for now then it's Gyokeres and if Arsenal had Gyokeres the past few seasons, I'm not saying we would have won the Premier League but… I think Gyokeres is a beast and we need him now."

Arsenal are yet to sign Sesko or Gyokeres this summer, but remain interested in both strikers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More