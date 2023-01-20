Ex-Arsenal star Hector Bellerin rejects chance to return to Premier League after club approach Barcelona: Reports

Former Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin has been linked with a return to the Premier League this winter, just a few months after he left the Gunners to join Barcelona.

However, as per Spanish outlet Sport, the defender snubbed the chance to move back to the Premier League, with Everton among the clubs who sought his signature. The Toffees reportedly made an offer to sign the defender but he decided to turn down their interest in favor of staying at Barcelona.

Bellerin joined the Catalan giants as a free agent after parting ways with Arsenal last summer. He signed a-year contract at Camp Nou which will expire at the end of the season.

Sport claims that the defender will sit down with the club to discuss his future when the campaign is over. The player reportedly has no intention of returning to the Premier League as he believes that his chapter in the English top flight is over.

The right-back's priority is to continue plying his trade in Spain and he would love to remain at Barca. If the Blaugrana eventually decide against keeping him beyond the current season, the player will reportedly be eager to return to Real Betis.

Bellerin made 32 appearances across competitions for the La Liga outfit in the 2021-22 season after being loaned out by the Gunners.

It goes without saying that the defender hasn't had the best of stints in Catalonia this season due to injury issues. So far, Bellerin has made seven appearances for the club across all competitions.

He featured in their last game against AD Cueta in the Copa del Rey, playing the whole 90 minutes as the Blaugrana earned a thumbing 5-0 victory away from home.

Xavi reveals whether Hector Bellerin will continue at Barcelona beyond this season

The Spaniard's impact at Barcelona has been limited by injuries.

When asked whether Bellerin would continue at Barca after exhausting the one-year contract he signed last summer, Barcelona manager Xavi refused to rule out a possible extension. The tactician told reporters at a recent presser:

"I don't know. It will depend a bit on his performance in the remaining six months. As for the new season, we still don't have anything planned. Hector is very reliable, he gives me a feeling of confidence and security, he combines well with his teammates and defends actively."

"He is one of those players that talk on the pitch, that communicate. He is a mature footballer and very reliable whenever he plays."

