Ex-Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel linked with shock Premier League return to replace Ten Hag at Manchester United: Reports

Manchester United are lining up a potential move to hire Thomas Tuchel as their next manager, as per Goal. United are currently under the managerial leadership of Erik ten Hag. However, with the Dutch boss failing to show results on the pitch, the Red Devils might look for a change in manager.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS group recently acquired a 25% stake in Manchester United, a deal which has reportedly put them in charge of all footballing decisions at the club. The new football chiefs at United are reportedly keen on bringing in Thomas Tuchel, who is also allegedly on thin ice at Bayern Munich.

Ten Hag had a fairly good first season at United, where he helped the club finish third in the Premier League and win the EFL Cup as well. However, the development has stalled this season, with the Red Devils currently eighth in the league table. They have lost 14 of their 30 games across competitions this term.

Thomas Tuchel's situation at Bayern is also repeatedly unsteady, which has fuelled further rumors of the manager leaving Munich. His latest comments about "being appreciated" more at Chelsea has reportedly not gone down well with the club's hierarchy, who are currently second in the league behind Bayer Leverkusen.

Manchester United-linked Thomas Tuchel's previous coaching experience in England

Tuchel has previously managed in England with Chelsea. He took over as the new boss from Frank Lampard in January 2021. Tuchel led Chelsea to three trophies that year - the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.

He also finished third with the club in the 2021-22 season, reaching the finals of the FA Cup and the EFL Cup, losing to Liverpool on penalties on both occasions. He was sacked by the Blues in September 2022 by the new ownership under Todd Boehly.

Tuchel had a 60% win record at Chelsea, winning 60 of the 100 games in charge, and losing only 16 times in that tenure. He ranks fourth in the list of all-time Chelsea managers for the highest win percentage (for managers with 100 games or more) - José Mourinho (67.03%), Antonio Conte (65.09%), and Carlo Ancelotti (61.09%).