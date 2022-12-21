Ex-Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel wants to coach La Liga club after studying Spanish for several months - Reports

Former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is reportedly keen to become a coach in La Liga after spending several months studying Spanish.

Tuchel has been out of management since early September, when Chelsea sacked him following a poor start to the season. That was despite the German leading the Blues to the UEFA Champions League in 2021 and the FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup in 2022. He has a record of 62 wins, 19 draws, and 18 defeats in 99 matches in charge of the Stamford Bridge side.

According to Sports BILD, the German has been studying Spanish for several months and intends to become a La Liga manager.

Tuchel has been in India on a retreat to take time out for himself by doing yoga, meditation, detoxing, and eating lightly.

He will become somewhat of a journeyman if he does end up in La Liga, having managed in three different leagues. The German started his coaching career at Mainz FC in the Bundesliga in 2009, before joining Borussia Dortmund in 2015.

He won the German Cup with BvB in 2017 and was soon on his way to Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1. Tuchel lifted the French league title on two occasions as well as the French Cup and the French League Cup before heading to Stamford Bridge in 2021.

Reports claim that the former Chelsea boss is a potential candidate to succeed Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti.

Emmanuel Petit urges Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech to show fight and pride

Petit wants Ziyech to show more desire.

Arsenal legend Petit has urged Chelsea winger Ziyech to show fight and pride amid a difficult spell in west London.

The Moroccan joined the Blues from Ajax in 2020 for £33.3 million but has endured an underwhelming stint. He has made 92 appearances across competitions, scoring 14 goals and providing ten assists. Ziyech has made only nine appearances this season, starting twice.

Petit has revealed the interaction he had with Ziyech after commentating on a game the latter was playing in. He told Ziyech to return to the top-class player he once was. Petit said (via Football365):

“‘You need to come back to the player we saw at Ajax. You’re a world-class player; you need your confidence back. Do yourself a favour and fight. Don’t accept the critics’ reality."

— Hakim Ziyech “Of course I will donate all my #WorldCup earnings to poor people in need of it. I didn't choose to play for Morocco for money I made that choice from my heart.”— Hakim Ziyech “Of course I will donate all my #WorldCup earnings to poor people in need of it. I didn't choose to play for Morocco for money I made that choice from my heart.”— Hakim Ziyech https://t.co/By8C3ct58K

Ziyech was a standout performer for Morocco at the 2022 FIFA World Cup as the Atlas Lions shocked the world by finishing fourth. He made seven appearances, scoring one goal and contributing one assist. Blues fans will hope he replicates that form with Stamford Bridge.

