Ex-Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino wants to stay in the PL amid links to Manchester United - Reports

Former Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has been linked to replacing Erik ten Hag at Manchester United if the Dutchman is sacked this summer. Reports have claimed that the Argentine manager would like to continue his managerial career in the Premier League, and Old Trafford could be his target.

Pochettino left Stamford Bridge at the end of the season in what might have been a surprise decision to onlookers. He had successfully improved the Blues since he joined last summer. Before he was appointed, fans of the west London club could only look on as they crashed out of Europe and finished in 12th in the league.

However, the former Tottenham Hotspur boss led them into Europe, albeit with a potential seat in the Europa Conference league. They also finished sixth in the league and reached the EFL Cup final. It was certainly an improvement, but the Boehly-Clearlake administration didn't see it that way, opting to let him leave the club by mutual consent.

There are now rumors around Manchester United potentially firing Erik ten Hag after the FA Cup final against Manchester City at Wembley on May 25. Following these rumors, the Evening Standard (via Daily Mail) has claimed that Pochettino is interested in staying in the Premier League.

United's new owners INEOS are said to be familiar with the Argentine manager's work, and they could potentially be interested in his services if Ten Hag does leave.

A topsy-turvy 2023-24 for Chelsea and Manchester United

Chelsea and Manchester United both had campaigns they would prefer to forget, but it will be the Blues who head into the close season happier. The English sides have been established as two of the biggest clubs in European football before enduring a shocking season.

Chelsea first had a poor start to the campaign but managed to rally at the end and secure a place continentally next season. While the Blues are more accustomed to the UEFA Champions League, a return to the Europa League or Conference League will still mark a return to midweek football. They also got to the Carabao Cup final, which shows their young squad has started to gel.

The Red Devils, on the other hand, flattered to deceive in the first half of the season, looking like certain albeit poor Champions League contenders. However, their terrible campaign never got started and they finished their season where they spent the bulk of it, waddling outside European spots. They still have a domestic cup final against Manchester City and will look to carve a path to Europe with a win.

Manchester United and Chelsea will hope they can build on this campaign and learn from their errors in the next. The Blues are already looking for new management following their decision to part with Mauricio Pochettino. The Red Devils are also believed to be looking into firing Erik Ten Hag.