Ex-Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel open to coaching England: Reports

According to German journalist Christian Falk, former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel could imagine managing the England national team in the future.

Chelsea sacked Tuchel on September 7 after a 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in the UEFA Champions League.

He led the Blues to Champions League glory in 2021 before winning the FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup in 2022.

However, Chelsea made a poor start to the current season under the German for the west London side, which saw them win three and lose as many of their seven opening fixtures.

There has been speculation over where Tuchel may head next, and the England job has been touted as a possibility.

LDN @LDNFootbalI Thomas Tuchel watching his team lift the Champions League trophy… 📸 Thomas Tuchel watching his team lift the Champions League trophy… 📸💙 https://t.co/U7Po51KzuE

The Three Lions are currently managed by Gareth Southgate and travel to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in late November.

Southgate is under pressure following a woeful UEFA Nations League campaign which saw his side draw three and lose as many of their six games.

They managed just two goals from open play for the entirety of the tournament and Southgate's management has been scrutinized.

The England manager even admitted that his position was not safe despite having signed a new three-year deal just last year, saying:

"I am not foolish... I know ultimately I will be judged on what happens at that World Cup."

He added:

"Contracts are irrelevant in football because managers can have three, four, five‑year contracts and you accept that, if results are not good enough it is time to go your separate ways. Why would I be any different? I am not arrogant enough to think that my contract is going to protect me in any way."

Southgate's current contract runs until 2024 but his comments hint that should England fail to deliver at the World Cup, he may be heading towards the exit door.

Former Chelsea boss Tuchel would be a brilliant appointment for England

Tuchel has the credentials to be a top Three Lions manager

Tuchel is a manager with vast experience having coached in the Premier League, Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga.

He was acclaimed for his quick turnaround at Chelsea which saw him win the Champions League just four months into his tenure.

The German won the Ligue 1 title twice with PSG as well as the Coupe de France. He also led the Parisians to the final of the Champions League in 2020.

OptaJean @OptaJean 1 - Thomas Tuchel among Ligue 1 managers (2 games minimum):



2.37 points/game - 🥇highest average in the history (tied with Unai Emery)

75.6% win-rate - 🥇highest percentage in the history



Aufwiedersehen. 1 - Thomas Tuchel among Ligue 1 managers (2 games minimum):2.37 points/game - 🥇highest average in the history (tied with Unai Emery)75.6% win-rate - 🥇highest percentage in the historyAufwiedersehen. https://t.co/R3GtqjJglP

Tuchel also lifted DFB-Pokal with Borussia Dortmund in 2017 so evidently his resume speaks for itself with regard to potentially succeeding Southgate.

The former PSG manager may just be a keen viewer of England's progress at the World Cup.

