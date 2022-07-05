Ex-Chelsea manager wants 27-year-old to snub Newcastle United for Blues transfer: Reports

Lazio manager Maurizio Sarri reportedly wants to see Newcastle United-linked midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in a Chelsea jersey next season.

Milinkovic-Savic, who plies his trade as a box-to-box midfielder, has been linked with a host of Premier League clubs in the ongoing transfer window. The 27-year-old, who joined Lazio from Belgian outfit KRC Genk in the summer of 2015, has two years left on his current deal at the Stadio Olimpico.

Helping Lazio lift three trophies during his time in Italy, the Serbia international has scored 58 goals and provided 51 assists in 294 appearances across all competitions for them. Last season, he featured in 47 matches for the Serie A outfit, registering 11 goals and 12 assists.

Squawka @Squawka Sergej Milinković-Savić's 2021/22 Serie A season by numbers (league rank):



37 games

744 final ⅓ passes (1st)

257 duels won (3rd)

102 aerial duels won (6th)

67 tackles made

52 chances created

45 take-ons completed

12 through balls

11 goals

11 assists (4th)



According to Il Messaggero, Sarri wants Milinkovic-Savic to join his former club Chelsea to help facilitate hassle-free negotiations for left-back Emerson Palmieri and midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek. The report also states that Newcastle United have placed an initial bid in the region of €50 million for Milinkovic-Savic.

The towering Serb is valued at €65 million by his current club, as per Gazzetta dello Sport. The report further states that the player's agent, Mateja Kezman, has claimed that Milinkovic-Savic will not be staying in Rome this summer.

Arsenal are rumoured to be preparing a bid for the midfielder (via Daily Mail). However, Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans still remains their top priority.

Newcastle United hope to rope in Chelsea's Armando Broja

The Magpies are reportedly interested in signing Blues striker Armando Broja after missing out on Reims forward Hugo Ekitike.

According to The Northern Echo, Newcastle United are confident of beating West Ham United in the race for the 20-year-old, who impressed at Southampton last season.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Newcastle are seriously considering a bid for Armando Broja. He remains a top West Ham target. Ajax have enquired, too, & Napoli have a long-standing interest. #LCFC also monitoring situation. Chelsea's plan with Broja hasn't changed. Thomas Tuchel wants to assess in pre-season. Newcastle are seriously considering a bid for Armando Broja. He remains a top West Ham target. Ajax have enquired, too, & Napoli have a long-standing interest. #LCFC also monitoring situation. Chelsea's plan with Broja hasn't changed. Thomas Tuchel wants to assess in pre-season.

Broja, who has been at Chelsea since 2009, scored nine goals and provided one assist in 38 appearances across all competitions during the 2021-22 season. He has also earned 14 international caps for Albania so far, netting four goals in the process.

The Magpies have already roped in centre-back Sven Botman, goalkeeper Nick Pope and left-back Matt Targett on permanent deals in the current transfer window. The Eddie Howe-coached side are expected to make more signings before the end of August.

