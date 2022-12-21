Ex-Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich weighing up next move as he prepares to buy European club: Reports 

Former Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is reportedly looking to settle in Turkey and make Istanbul his new home. The Russian is also considering a return to football and is eyeing a club in the Super Lig.

Per a Mirror report, Abramovich is settling in the Bebek district, which is touted to be a super-trendy neighborhood in Turkey. The former Chelsea owner will be staying close to Super Lig giants Besiktas.

He has been staying in his yachts for the majority of the year as per the report. Mirror add that he visits cafes in Rumelihisarı on the banks of the Bosphorus in Turkey.

Roman Abramovich was forced to sell Chelsea in 2022

Roman Abramovich was forced to sell Chelsea in 2022 after he was sanctioned in the United Kingdom for his ties with Russian president Vladimir Putin. He was among the seven businessmen whose assets were frozen by the British government.

Confirming his decision to sell Chelsea, Abramovich penned a note on the club's website:

"In the current situation, I have therefore taken the decision to sell the Club, as I believe this is in the best interest of the Club, the fans, the employees, as well as the Club's sponsors and partners. The sale of the Club will not be fast-tracked but will follow due process. I will not be asking for any loans to be repaid. This has never been about business nor money for me, but about pure passion for the game and Club."

He highlighted the success Chelsea have had under him and stressed that it was a tough decision to leave the club:

"Please know that this has been an incredibly difficult decision to make, and it pains me to part with the Club in this manner. However, I do believe this is in the best interest of the Club. I hope that I will be able to visit Stamford Bridge one last time to say goodbye to all of you in person."

He added:

"It has been a privilege of a lifetime to be part of Chełsea FC and I am proud of all our joint achievements. Chełsea Football Club and its supporters will always be in my heart. Thank you, Roman."

A consortium led by Todd Boehley eventually won the race to buy the Premier League side from the Russian businessman. They have been in charge of the club since midway through the year.

