Ex-Chelsea star wants Premier League return as soon as possible with Blues holding advantage over any potential suitors: Reports 

Former Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham wants a Premier League return as soon as possible and the Blues hold an advantage, as per Corriere dello Sport.

Abraham left Stamford Bridge for Serie A side AS Roma back in 2021 and has excelled at the Stadio Olimpico.

The English frontman has bagged 29 goals in 61 appearances for Jose Mourinho's side but Abraham doesn't see his long-term future in Rome.

He is reportedly looking to attract attention from potential Premier League suitors and a return to Chelsea could be on the cards.

Roma agreed to an €80 million release clause in his contract with Chelsea when they signed the striker, which came into effect in 2023.

Graham Potter's side are therefore the Premier League side best positioned to sign the forward ahead of other potential suitors.

The west Londoners were on the lookout for a new striker throughout the summer following the departure of Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan on a season-long loan.

Meanwhile, Timo Werner rejoined RB Leipzig for £18 million, leaving Chelsea short in attack.

The Blues did sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 33, on transfer deadline day for £10.8 million but given the Gabonese striker's age, they may be seeking a long-term addition.

Interest in Abraham has been growing off the back of his impressive spell at Roma and he has started this campaign off with two goals and an assist in eight appearances.

One team that were linked with his signature this past summer were Manchester United, who sought a new striker signing following the departure of Edinson Cavani.

However, Erik ten Hag made additions to his side in other positions and no centre-forward arrived at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Arsenal were also notably interested. However, Mikel Arteta's side managed to lure Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus to the Emirates Stadium.

Abraham has four years left on his current contract with the Serie A side.

Abraham played down talk of return to Chelsea this past summer

Abraham was never really given a chance at Stamford Bridge

Abraham was asked about a potential return to Chelsea or the Premier League this past summer whilst speculation grew over a potential move.

The English striker said (via Goal):

“The first day I arrived at Roma I felt at home. I'm in no hurry to return to the Premier League because here I can express my way of playing. In Italy I feel happy in every respect.”

However, with Abraham's stock continuing to rise, the promise of a starting role in a top Premier League side may be too hard to turn down.

The striker's gametime whilst at Stamford Bridge was somewhat limited as he made 82 appearances. scoring 30 goals whilst providing 12 assists.

