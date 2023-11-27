Ex-Chelsea striker Timo Werner linked with shock Premier League return in January – Reports

Ex-Chelsea star and RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner has reportedly drawn interest from two Premier League clubs ahead of next January.

According to The Sun, West Ham United and Fulham are currently keeping a close eye on Werner's situation at Leipzig. Both teams are aiming to sign the ex-Chelsea attacker in middle of the ongoing season.

Werner, who spent two campaigns at Stamford Bridge between 2020 and 2022, is said to be willing to secure a transfer back to the Premier League in the future. He could decide to depart Leipzig as he is currently below Lois Openda and Benjamin Sesko in their pecking order.

Should the German join West Ham next year, he would pop up as a regular starter for them. He would displace Michail Antonio from the starting lineup and also push Danny Ings further down the pecking order.

Meanwhile, the VfB Stuttgart academy graduate would also find regular minutes at Fulham should he join them. The 27-year-old striker would start ahead of £5 million signing Raul Jimenez and Carlos Vinicius.

During his two-year stint at Chelsea, Werner contributed 23 goals and 21 assists in 89 overall outings. He also helped the Blues lift three trophies, including the UEFA Champions League in the 2020-21 term.

Chelsea admire Khvicha Kvaratskhelia after multiple 'scouting missions', says journalist

Speaking to GiveMeSport, transfer reporter Dean Jones revealed that Chelsea are interested in roping in Napoli forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in the future. He said:

"There is lots of hype building around Kvaratskhelia and as soon as you see him play it is easy to understand why. When you've got the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City on similar scouting missions, you know there is something special going on and I do believe that both clubs really like him."

Suggesting a January transfer to be quite unrealistic, Jones continued:

"I have to say though that nothing is going to happen in January in terms of a transfer and even in the summer this is going to remain a difficult deal. Napoli don't want to lose him and Victor Osimhen in the same year. At the moment, it has to be said that Osimhen is closer to a big transfer and I think he will be the first to go... so that might mean Kvaratskhelia has to wait a while for an exit."

Kvaratskhelia, 22, has cemented himself as one of the most promising attackers in the world since the start of last campaign. He helped Napoli win the 2022-23 Serie A title after a gap of 33 years, registering 14 goals and 17 assists in 43 matches in all competitions for his team.

So far this season, the Georgian has scored four goals and laid out five assists in 16 overall appearances for the reigning Serie A champions.