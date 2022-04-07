Ex-Manchester United coach under Sir Alex Ferguson could join Erik ten Hag's backroom staff: Reports

According to reports circulated by ESPN, Erik ten Hag is currently considering Rene Meulensteen, former coach at Manchester United, as his assistant. Meulesteen worked as a first-team coach under Sir Alex Ferguson from 2007 to 2013, and he looks set to become part of ten Hag's backroom staff at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag looks set to become Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's permanent successor at the end of the current season after he reportedly impressed the United shot-callers.

He's also approved by Ralf Rangnick and Erik ten Hag priority has always been Man United. Work in progress. Manchester United board are pushing on Erik ten Hag as new manager - agreement not completed yet but talks are ongoing on staff, budget & more.

The Dutch manager will reportedly be confirmed as United's new manager. He has begun considering the backroom staff he would like to hire when he takes the job. These considerations are said to include Rene Meulensteen's name.

Erik ten Hag could use Meulensteen as a route to bring back Ferguson's winning mentality and connect the sleeping giants to their glory years once again.

Erik ten Hag is leading the race to become the new Manchester United manager.

However, the Ajax manager will need to tread carefully with his appointments. He needs to bring in staff who can positively influence Manchester United and not just instill nostalgia. Meulensteen will have a huge task on hand as he and Ten Hag try to replicate the success enjoyed at the club during his first stint.

Manchester United struggle to find success amidst managerial drama



In the many months since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking, Mauricio Pochettino's name has often come up for the permanent job at Old Trafford. He was once considered a very strong candidate, but he remains committed to his work with Paris Saint-Germain. However, reports continue to swirl around his name and links with the Manchester United job.

Zinedine Zidane and other managers were mentioned, but none of them have seemed willing to take on Manchester United's required rebuild. They currently sit outside the Premier League top four and are likely to finish the season outside the continental spots. United have flailed for much of this campaign.

The squad will need a shake-up before next season starts in earnest, and it is believed that Erik ten Hag is the man for the job. The Dutch manager has impressed for Ajax, guiding the Amsterdam giants to two league titles and a Champions League run in 2019.

WIth other managerial options looking unlikely, ten Hag will face the gargantuan task of returning the Red Devils to glory. That is a task he may be capable of, based on previous achievements.

