Ex-PSG boss and Joachim Low among candidates being considered for Belgium job: Reports

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Mauricio Pochettino and Germany's 2014 FIFA World Cup-winning boss Joachim Low are reportedly candidates for the Belgium job. The Red Devils are managerless after sacking Roberto Martinez following a woeful 2022 World Cup campaign in Qatar.

Belgium failed to make it out of their group for the first time since 1998 and their manager paid the price. The Spaniard was soon dismissed following six years in charge. He has since replaced Fernando Santos as Portugal manager.

Yet, the Red Devils are still looking for a new coach. According to Het Laatste Nieuws, Pochettino and Low are two of five options for the role. The other three names in the frame are former Lyon boss Claude Puel, Saudi Arabia coach Herve Renard and former Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo.

However, it is Belgium's interest in Pochettino and Low that is mostly intriguing. The former has been out of management since he was sacked by PSG last summer. He was dismissed despite leading the Parisians to the Ligue 1 title. The Argentine coach boasted a record of 56 wins, 13 draws and 15 defeats in 84 matches.

Pochettino has also previously managed Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton. He led Spurs to the final of the UEFA Champions League in 2018. However, he is yet to dip his toe into international management.

Meanwhile, Low became one of the most highly regarded international managers during his time in charge of Germany's national team. He led Die Mannschaft to the World Cup in 2010 and the Confederations Cup in 2017.

The German managed 125 wins, 39 draws and 34 losses in 198 games. He was at the helm for 15 years overseeing the transformation of the national team. Low left his role in 2021 after a disappointing European Championships in which they exited at the quarterfinal stage.

Pochettino hints that the blame lies with PSG players following their Champions League exit last season

Mauricio Pochettino points the finger at Parisian players.

PSG made a demoralizing exit from the Champions League last season after Real Madrid staged a memorable last-16 comeback. The two sides headed into the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu with the Parisians 1-0 ahead.

The Ligue 1 giants looked on course to advance to the quarterfinals when Kylian Mbappe notched his second goal of the tie in the first half. However, a memorable Karim Benzema second-half hat-trick broke PSG's hearts and eliminated them from Europe's elite club competition.

Pochettino has hinted that the blame should lie with the players. He told Spanish TV channel Movistar:

“There are only so many things that me and the staff can influence about a game. The rest is up to the player.”

Madrid went on to lift the European title while Pochettino's men did manage to win the Ligue 1 title. However, their demise in the Champions League spelled the end of the Argentine's reign.

