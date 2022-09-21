Ex-PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino to hold talks with new club after being overlooked for Chelsea job: Reports

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Mauricio Pochettino is set to hold talks with OGC Nice after being overlooked by Chelsea to replace Thomas Tuchel, as per Foot Mercato.

Pochettino is willing to hold talks with Nice who are considering sacking current manager Lucien Favre after a poor start to the season.

Les Aiglons sit 13th in the Ligue 1 table, losing four, winning two, and drawing two of their first eight league fixtures.

Pochettino is available after being sacked by PSG in July despite leading the Paris side to the Ligue 1 title. The Argentine was one of the favorites to succeed Tuchel.

However, Chelsea owner Todd Boehly moved quickly to lure Graham Potter to Stamford Bridge from Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Argentine had admirers at the Stamford Bridge outfit, but Potter was always the Blues' first-choice managerial target.

Manchester United were another Premier League side eyeing the Argentine when they sacked former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November last year.

He declined the opportunity to join the Red Devils at the time, with PSG impressing under his coaching.

He was back in the running for the job when United were seeking a permanent replacement for interim manager Ralf Rangnick. The Red Devils ultimately went with Erik ten Hag.

Unfortunately, Pochettino's reign at the Parc des Princes ended in unceremonious fashion, with the Argentine even booed by fans on title celebration day.

Pochettino left Paris with a record of 56 wins, 13 draws and 15 defeats in 84 games in charge.

Pochettino still admired by likes of Chelsea despite PSG disappointment

Pochettino is still a highly rated coach

Pochettino's pride may have taken a knock when he was dismissed as PSG manager despite leading them to a league title.

It was the second consecutive job he had been sacked from, with the Argentine also having been let go from Tottenham Hotspur back in 2019.

Ironically, that was just six months after leading Spurs to a first ever UEFA Champions League final.

It has been a difficult ride for Pochettino at top clubs but a move to Nice may just suit the Argentinian.

He still has his admirers at Chelsea and likewise Manchester United, but he may need to take some time rebuilding his reputation.

Nice are a club on the rise despite their unconvincing start to the new season.

The Ligue 1 side have started finishing in the top six of the table with each passing campaign and finished last season in fifth.

