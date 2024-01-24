Ex-Real Madrid star Marco Asensio is allegedly keen to leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) next summer. As a result, the attacker's agent Jorge Mendes has contacted Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

Earlier past summer, Asensio ran down his Real Madrid contract and sealed a free transfer to PSG. However, the 28-year-old has struggled to settle down at his new club, missing 12 games due to a foot injury.

A RCD Mallorca academy product, the Spaniard opened his PSG chapter with two goals and one assist in his first three matches. But, since returning from his injury, he has started two of his eight appearances.

Hence, according to Spanish website Todofichajes, Asensio has asked Mendes to help him find a move back to Spain. Although the player has no concrete offers on the table right now, his representative has approached both Barcelona and Atletico in the last couple of weeks.

Barcelona, who are currently eight points behind La Liga leaders Girona, could opt to refresh their frontline next summer. With Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres thought to be at the end of their respective stints, the Blaugrana could snap up the left-footed PSG forward.

Atletico, on the other hand, are reportedly interested in roping in Asensio on a loan deal ahead of the upcoming 2024-25 season. Real Sociedad and Athletic Club are also said to be keen to sign the ex-Real Madrid man, but the star's wage demands could be too high for them.

Ex-Real Madrid boss Fabio Capello names Barcelona forward who is 'failing' Xavi now

During an interview with MARCA, ex-Real Madrid manager Fabio Capello hit out at Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski for his below-par outings this season. He said (h/t Forbes):

"Lewandowski is failing him [Blaugrana manager Xavi Hernandez] a little bit, he's not the same as last year, and that's important. There are few centre-forwards. [Erling] Haaland is a player who improves every year, because he is young; but Lewandowski this year is not playing at the level we know him to. And that's a problem."

Lewandowski, who left Bayern Munich to join Barça for €45 million in 2022, helped his club lift the La Liga title last season. The 35-year-old scored 33 goals, including 23 league goals, and contributed eight assists in 46 games across all competitions for the Blaugrana.

However, the Poland international has shown signs of his age this season. He has bagged 12 goals in 27 overall appearances, assisting five times in 2026 minutes of first-team action for his club along the way.