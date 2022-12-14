Ex-Real Madrid star willing to take pay cut to seal dream return to the club: Reports

Former Real Madrid full-back Achraf Hakimi will reportedly be willing to take a pay cut to seal his dream return to the Spanish capital club.

As reported by Relevo, the Morocco international dreams of moving back to the Santiago Bernabeu at one point in his career.

Hakimi is set to make history on Wednesday night (December 14) with Morocco. They became the first-ever FIFA World Cup semi-finalists from the African continent and will face France at the Al Bayt Stadium.

Aged only 24, Hakimi is currently regarded as one of the finest full-backs in world football.

The attacking-minded right-back plies his trade for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and is one of the biggest stars at the Parc des Princes.

However, Relevo claims that the Morocco international dreams about donning the Real Madrid shirt once again in his career.

Hakimi came through the youth ranks of the La Liga giants after being snapped up from Colonia Ofigevi back in 2006.

During the early days of his career, the now-PSG man used to be a striker. He started playing at right-back because the team did not have a player in that position.

Hakimi became the first-ever Moroccan player to play for Los Blancos at the age of just 19 but could not break into the starting XI. He made just 17 appearances for his boyhood club before joining Borussia Dortmund on a two-year loan spell.

The full-back made a €40 million move to Inter Milan in 2020 before securing a €60 million move to PSG the following year.

Hakimi is contracted at the Parc des Princes until the summer of 2026 and Real Madrid's chances of luring him away from PSG look quite remote.

Hakimi has been a key player for the French club this campaign and has scored three goals and produced three assists in 21 games across competitions.

Real Madrid's ambitious starting XI plan for 2024 revealed

Real Madrid are reportedly planning an ambitious starting lineup for 2024, including teenage wonderkids Jude Bellingham and Endrick.

Los Blancos are believed to be working tirelessly to ensure long-term success and want to create a side heavily reliant on youth.

Thibaut Courtois will continue between the sticks with Eder Militao and Antonio Rudiger being the centre-back duo.

David Alaba is expected to feature at left-back with Brazilian wonderkid Vinicius Tobias staring at right-back.

Aurelien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde will line up in midfield alongside English youngster Jude Bellingham.

Meanwhile, the attack will be comprised of the Brazilian trio Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr., and Endrick.

Get Argentina vs Croatia Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes