Real Madrid's ambitious starting XI plan for 2024 - Reports

Real Madrid are planning an ambitious starting lineup for 2024, which includes teenage wonderkids Jude Bellingham and Endrick.

Los Blancos are seemingly planning for the future despite their recent success.

Real Madrid will have a new-look team come 2024 which consists of exciting new arrivals, as per Diario AS.

Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois will continue in goal with Eder Militao, and Antonio Rudiger partnered in defense alongside left-back David Alaba.

Brazilian teenager Vincius Tobias is expected to be the right-back, which means Los Blancos make his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu permanent.

The 18-year-old joined the club on a season-long loan from Shakhtar Donetsk in April due to the conflict in Ukraine with Russia.

Tobias is playing for RM Castilla, making 18 appearances, contributing four assists, and helping the side keep five clean sheets.

He is quick, energetic, and technically gifted and could hold down the right-back spot for years to come.

Real Madrid Fabrica @FabricaMadrid | Vinicius Tobias this season:



• 18 games

• 1415 minutes

• 4 assists

• 53 passes p.90 (83% accuracy)

• 3.4 crosses p.90 (38% accuracy)

• 3.3 successful dribbles p.90

• 5 recoveries p.90

• 5.3 interceptions p.90

• 3.3 tackles won p.90

• 59% of all duels won



. | Vinicius Tobias this season:• 18 games• 1415 minutes• 4 assists• 53 passes p.90 (83% accuracy)• 3.4 crosses p.90 (38% accuracy)• 3.3 successful dribbles p.90• 5 recoveries p.90• 5.3 interceptions p.90• 3.3 tackles won p.90• 59% of all duels won 📊| Vinicius Tobias this season:• 18 games• 1415 minutes• 4 assists• 53 passes p.90 (83% accuracy)• 3.4 crosses p.90 (38% accuracy)• 3.3 successful dribbles p.90• 5 recoveries p.90• 5.3 interceptions p.90• 3.3 tackles won p.90• 59% of all duels won🇧🇷🔝. https://t.co/gVGQbSLamy

Aurelien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde are in midfield.

Real Madrid are heavily linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund teenager Jude Bellingham. He is chosen in midfield along with Tchouameni and Valverde.

Bellingham, 19, has become Europe's most sought-after teenager following a meteoric rise at Signal Iduna Park.

He has made 22 appearances, scoring nine goals and providing three assists.

The English midfielder was called up for the Three Lions' FIFA World Cup squad in Qatar.

Bellingham made five appearances, scoring one goal and contributing an assist. He was a standout performer for England.

Brazilian wingers Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr are in attack and joined by compatriot Endrick.

The 16-year-old Palmeiras sensation looks to be on his way to Real Madrid.

Reports claim that a €72 million deal has been struck for Endrick to arrive at the Bernabeu in 2024.

The Palmeiras striker is expected to follow in the footsteps of Vinicius, Rodrygo, and Neymar in becoming Selecao's next breakout star.

He was named the Player of the Tournament at the 2022 Copinha, scoring six goals in seven games.

Endrick is left-footed, is a menace in and around the box, and is earning comparisons to the legendary Pele.

Finally, Erling Haaland's name is mentioned in brackets, as he could be an option in 2024.

Madrid have reportedly set aside €180.1 million to sign the prolific Norweigan from Manchester City.

Haaland, 21, has scored 23 goals in 18 appearances since joining City from Dortmund this past summer for €60 million.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra This is the team Real Madrid are trying to line up for 2024, according to This is the team Real Madrid are trying to line up for 2024, according to @diarioas 🚨 This is the team Real Madrid are trying to line up for 2024, according to @diarioas https://t.co/YdldUbELyF

Real Madrid icon Raul impressed with on-loan Vinicius Tobias

Raul, who coaches RM Castilla, has been impressed by right-back Tobias during his loan spell.

He told El Espanol:

“The boy is improving and offensively he has quality. He is daring to do more and more things, and defensively the team has been organized and solid with the line of five. We have helped him to progress.”

The right-back berth may be open soon amid Dani Carvajal, 30, coming into the latter stages of his career.

His contract expires in 2025, and Madrid are believed to possess an €18 million buy option in Tobias' deal.

Get Argentina vs Croatia Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes