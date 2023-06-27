Fabrizio Romano says Liverpool and Arsenal target could leave for as little as £17 million 

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the future of Valencia midfielder Yunus Musah amid interest from Arsenal and Liverpool. The Italian journalist has reported that the USMNT international could leave for a figure of just £17 million this summer.

Valencia are ready to part ways with the combative midfielder this summer despite turning down approaches in January, including one from January.

Romano wrote on Twitter:

“Valencia are open to selling Yunus Musah this summer after they turned down all approaches last January, including a verbal bid from Chelsea. I understand a 20 million euro fee could be enough to sign USMNT midfielder.”

Musah has established himself as a coveted young midfielder with his exploits for both club and country. The 20-year-old was one of the rare shining lights for Valencia last season as they narrowly survived in La Liga. He made 37 appearances across competitions for the club and also contributed two assists

As claimed by 90Min, Arsenal continue to monitor Musah's situation despite parting ways with him in 2019. The USA international, who spent seven years in the Gunners' youth ranks, has also been named as a Liverpool target.

West Ham United and Crystal Palace have also been named as admirers of the midfielder while his agent earlier opened up about Barcelona's interest. He said, as quoted by HITC Sport:

“Last summer, Barcelona carried out a survey. But the discussion did not develop. I see Serie A and the Premier League having an advantage for his future. To leave Valencia he needs an important project. He has to go and play the Champions League and European competitions continuously.”

Musah is a hard-working midfielder who can also be deployed in the wider areas and has featured 108 times for Valencia. The Liverpool and Arsenal target has also been capped 24 times for the USA.

Journalist confirms Arsenal and Liverpool are interested in former Premier League midfielder

As reported by journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Chelsea are all battling for the signature of Romeo Lavia from Southampton. The journalist has also insisted that Liverpool's excellent relationship with Southampton could help them in signing Lavia.

Chelsea have a long-standing interest in the former Manchester City U21 midfielder while Arsenal also have a good relationship with the Belgian's agent.

As per talkSPORT, Southampton are likely to demand £50 million for Lavia. Manchester City have a 20% sell-on clause in his contract, having sold him to the Saints last summer.

Lavia had an excellent 2022-23 season with Southampton even though the Saints ended up being relegated. The Belgian made 34 appearances and also contributed one goal and one assist.

