Journalist confirms Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea are involved in ‘huge fight’ for Premier League midfielder

Arsenal, Liverpool, and Chelsea are reportedly in a 'huge fight' to sign Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia this summer.

As per journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Liverpool's good relationship with Southampton could help them in signing Lavia. The likes of Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane have moved from the Saints to Anfield over the years.

However, Chelsea have held a long interest in Lavia and the midfielder has also spoken about a potential move to the club with his representatives. Meanwhile, Arsenal have a good relationship with the Belgian's agent.

Lavia, 19, impressed with Southampton last season despite them getting relegated. The former Manchester City youth player made 34 appearances for the Saints and also contributed one goal and one assist.

He could be a great addition to the aforementioned three clubs, who are looking for midfield reinforcements this summer.

Liverpool saw the likes of James Milner and Naby Keita depart on a free transfer this summer. They have signed Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion but need more strengthening with Jordan Henderson and Fabinho's inconsistent form.

Chelsea, meanwhile, parted ways with N'Golo Kante, who joined Al-Ittihad. Mateo Kovacic and Mason Mount are also expected to leave, creating a big requirement in midfield.

Arsenal could also see their two main midfielders, Thomas Partey, and Granit Xhaka, leave this summer. The latter has been linked with a move to Bayer Leverkusen.

As per talkSPORT, Southampton will demand £50 million for Lavia with Manchester City having a 20% sell-on clause in his contract.

Chelsea to host Liverpool in PL 2023-24 opener; Arsenal host Nottingham Forest

The fixtures for the 2023-24 Premier League season were released earlier this month and Chelsea will host Liverpool in their opening clash on August 13.

The two sides have played out a goalless draw in each of their previous four games across competitions. This includes the goalless draw after extra time in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup finals in the 2021-22 season, which the Reds won on penalties.

Chelsea finished 12th in the Premier League last season while Liverpool finished fifth. Both sides will hope for improvement and will look to start their campaign on a high.

Arsenal, meanwhile, challenged Manchester City for the title last season. They topped the league table for 248 days but a run of three wins in nine games saw them finish second.

Their 1-0 loss against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground in their penultimate game confirmed Manchester City's title win. It also confirmed Nottingham's status as a Premier League club for the 2023-24 season.

The two sides will now face off in their 2023-24 season opener at the Emirates on August 12.

