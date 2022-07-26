Luis Suarez ‘closer than ever’ to joining new club: Reports

Former Liverpool and Barcelona star Luis Suarez is reportedly close to joining MLS side Los Angeles FC.

Suarez, 35, is currently a free agent following the expiration of his contract with La Liga side Atletico Madrid.

According to CBS Sports journalist Klaus German, the Uruguayan striker is on the brink of arriving in the MLS, but not to join Inter Miami.

He tweeted:

"Luis Suarez CLOSER THAN EVER to the MLS. And before you ask, No, it’s not Inter Miami."

ESPN's Taylor Twellman then confirmed this news by mentioning which club he would be joining of which is Los Angeles FC.

LAFC are currently flourishing in the MLS Western Conference as they sit top after playing 21 games.

Steve Cherundolo's side have already lured two megastars to the Banc of California Stadium in Real Madrid legend Gareth Bale and Juventus icon Giorginio Chiellini..

The Uruguayan looks likely to join the two in California with a move to the United States in the offing for the former Liverpool and Barcelona star.

The veteran striker made 45 appearances for Atletico Madrid last season, scoring 13 goals whilst providing 3 assists.

If he does arrive at Los Angeles FC he will come with an abundance of experience, having won numerous trophies during his glittering career.

He has a Champions League, five La Liga titles and and Eredivisie title to his name.

He has scored 436 goals in 695 appearances in his career thus far and was part of the iconic Barcelona trio of himself, Lionel Messi and Neymar that captivated fans.

Former Liverpool and Barcelona star Luis Suarez will leave Europe as one of the greats

The Barca icon has become one of the greatest strikers

Luis Suarez is a polarizing figure who can certainly irritate fans and opponents with some questionable antics.

The former Liverpool striker has shown his 'bite' on numerous occasions alongside being problematic behind-the-scenes.

But when the Barcelona legend is on-the-pitch and in his element, more often than not, he creates magic.

His trophy cabinet and statistics speak for themselves as the Uruguayan has dominated any league he has played in.

He will be the latest superstar in the MLS and will only further help raise the standards of the football in the United States.

There had been reports that the forward is in line to make an emotional return to former club Nacional.

However, the free agent looks likely to be heading to Los Angeles to line-up alongside former foe Gareth Bale.

