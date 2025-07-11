“Feels cheap” - Nottingham Forest fan Stuart Broad makes feelings clear about Tottenham signing Morgan Gibbs-White

Ex-England cricketer Stuart Broad believes Tottenham Hotspur have secured a bargain deal for Morgan Gibbs-White. The Nottingham Forest attacking midfielder is all set to move to north London after Spurs reportedly triggered his £60m release clause.

Ad

Gibbs-White was outstanding for the West Bridgford club in the 2024-25 campaign, helping them secure a seventh-placed finish in the league table. The 25-year-old finished the campaign with seven goals and 10 assists from 34 games in the league.

His efforts made him a wanted man this summer, but Tottenham have moved quickly to secure his signature. While the deal isn't official yet, it looks all but certain that Gibbs-White will ply his trade in north London next season.

Ad

Trending

Acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano recently shared a post on Twitter, pointing out that Spurs have invested £115m on the Englishman as well as Mohammed Kudus this summer. Broad, who is a Nottingham Forest fan, was quick to respond, commenting:

"Feels cheap for MGW"

Tottenham are working to upgrade their squad after a mixed campaign under former manager Ange Postecoglou. The Greek manager won the Europa League, but could only guide his team to a 17th-placed finish in the Premier League.

Ad

Spurs have since appointed Thomas Frank as his replacement this summer. The north London side have already signed Kudus and Japanese defender Kota Takai, while Mathys Tel's loan deal has been made permanent.

Are Tottenham Hotspur eyeing Douglas Luiz this summer?

Douglas Luiz

Douglas Luiz is eager to join Tottenham Hotspur this summer, according to TBR Football. The report adds that Spurs have already held talks with the player's entourage regarding a move this summer.

Ad

Thomas Frank reportedly wants a new midfielder to take control of the middle of the park, and the Brazilian has emerged as an option. The 27-year-old registered 27 appearances across competitions in the 2024-25 season, only six of which were starts.

The player is under contract at Turin until 2029, but the Serie A giants are apparently ready to let him go this summer. Despite his struggles with Juventus, Luiz's stock remains high.

Tottenham Hotspur are among the clubs eyeing the player with interest, although they also have Joao Palhinha on their radar. The Portuguese midfielder is surplus to requirements at Bayern Munich, who are planning to let him go this year. The 30-year-old has experience of playing in the Premier League with Fulham and is also wanted by Arsenal and Manchester United.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over seven years at Sportskeeda. He has written more than 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 20 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More