Ferran Torres urges Barcelona to sign 25-year-old Manchester City star: Reports

Barcelona forward Ferran Torres has reportedly urged Blaugrana to raid his former side Manchester City for left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko.

The Catalan giants are reportedly on the lookout for a new left-back with Jordi Alba now at the age of 31.

Daily Mail reports that Manchester City are targeting Crystal Palace's Tyrick Mitchell in the summer. This seemingly could open the door for Zinchenko to make the move to the Nou Camp.

The Ukrainian has been a huge part of Pep Guardiola's side's dominance in England. He has won three Premier League titles, an FA Cup and four League Cups with City.

According to AS, Barca are also keeping tabs on Benfica's Alex Grimaldo as well as Real Betis' Alex Moreno.

But Zinchenko's potential availability alongside his abundance of experience could see Barcelona pounce on the Ukranian.

Barcelona target Oleksandr Zinchenko currently dealing with the Russia/Ukraine conflict at Manchester City

The devastating Russian invasion of Ukraine has had an impact on Zinchenko, who has spoken on the harrowing situation.

In a post on his Instagram page, the defender said:

"We demand from the international sports society. Exclude Russia from all sports international governing bodies. Ban any Russian athletes from participating in any international competitions."

He continued:

"Stop the sale of rights to broadcasts of international sporting competitions to Russian media. Prohibit Russian companies from being sponsors of international competitions and clubs. Support Ukraine with information! Join to sharing true information about actions of the aggressor countries!"

His manager Pep Guardiola has commented on the impact the ordeal is having on the left-back.

He told ITV (via Sky Sports):

“Yes of course it is not an easy period for Alex. He's got not just [support from our fans], but all around the world, the UK, about this insane situation we are living in right now."

The left-back was brought to tears prior to Manchester City's Premier League win over Everton last month.

Zinchenko's fine form throughout the ordeal is testament to the character of the left-back who could be set to switch leagues at the end of the season.

Alongside Ferran Torres, Zinchenko's former City teammate Eric Garcia is also part of the Blaugrana set-up having joined on a free transfer last summer.

