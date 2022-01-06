Florentino Perez confident PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe is joining Real Madrid this summer: Reports

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is confident Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe will join Los Blancos at the end of the season, according to French magazine Le 10 Sport.

With only six more months remaining on his contract, Mbappe looks likely to leave PSG at the end of the season. The Parisians' efforts to retain the 23-year-old's services beyond the summer have been in vain. Many have tipped the Frenchman to join Carlo Ancelotti and Co. when his contract with PSG expires.

He’s still only 23. 🤯 Kylian Mbappé has now scored 200 goals in his professional career!149 with PSG27 with Monaco24 with FranceHe’s still only 23. 🤯 🇫🇷 Kylian Mbappé has now scored 200 goals in his professional career! ▪️ 149 with PSG ▪️ 27 with Monaco ▪️ 24 with FranceHe’s still only 23. 🤯 https://t.co/xSwmB71jKj

According to the report, Real Madrid president Perez is convinced Mbappe will be playing for the La Liga giants at the start of next season. The forward is yet to sign a pre-contract with Los Blancos but appears to have reached a verbal agreement with the club.

Perez is so confident of Real Madrid's chances of landing Mbappe that he is not working on a backup plan in case the move falls through. PSG, though, are yet to give up hope of persuading Mbappe to commit his long-term future to the Ligue 1 club.

While nothing is confirmed until Mbappe signs a contract with Real Madrid, all signs suggest that the Frenchman will be playing at the Santiago Bernabeu next season.

Mbappe focused on beating Real Madrid with PSG

PSG superstar Mbappe has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid for a while now. This will make the Ligue 1 giants' Champions League Round of 16 clash with Ancelotti's side all the more interesting.

Madrid Xtra. @MadridXtra | Mbappé's goal is to win the Champions League with PSG and go to Real Madrid through the front door. There is no possibility for this January. Real Madrid do not want to bother PSG. | Mbappé's goal is to win the Champions League with PSG and go to Real Madrid through the front door. There is no possibility for this January. Real Madrid do not want to bother PSG. @jpedrerol 🚨| Mbappé's goal is to win the Champions League with PSG and go to Real Madrid through the front door. There is no possibility for this January. Real Madrid do not want to bother PSG. @jpedrerol

Despite the alleged conflict of interest, Mbappe has set his sights set on helping PSG book a place in the quarter-finals of the competition by beating Real Madrid. The forward told CNN [via Eurosport]:

“This is not the time to talk about my future. I only have in mind to win at Real Madrid in February and March. No, in January I will not go to Real Madrid. I am going to finish the season with PSG, 100 percent. I want to give everything to win a great title for the fans, I think I deserve it."

