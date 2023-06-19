Florentino Perez feels Real Madrid legend's return could aid pursuit of PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe: Reports

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly considering the return of Zinedine Zidane to help aid his move for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Kylian Mbappe.

According to the Spanish newspaper AS (via Fichajes), Perez is interested in integrating Zidane into a technical management position and future planning. The Frenchman has been out of the coaching world since leaving Madrid in 2021.

Zidane's return could be used to try and help boost Los Blancos' pursuit of Mbappe. The legendary former player and coach of Real Madrid has influence over his fellow compatriot.

The La Liga giants are heavily interested in signing the 24-year-old who has told PSG he won't be renewing his contract. This has led to Perez considering a swoop this summer rather than waiting for him in 2024. He is the club's top target to replace Karim Benzema.

Mbappe bagged 41 goals and 10 assists in 43 appearances across competitions. He was instrumental in the Parisians' Ligue 1 title triumph but a letter he sent to the club has infuriated the hierarchy at the Parc des Princes. They may be willing to cash in on him this summer.

Zidane's potential return to Real Madrid will also have an impact on the likes of French duo Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni. New arrival Jude Bellingham has also revealed that the iconic Frenchman is his idol and he will don his famous No.7 shirt.

However, Zidane is more intent on returning to management in the dugout. He spent two spells with Madrid previously, winning three consecutive Champions League trophies.

A potential return to the Santiago Bernabeu hot seat is not entirely out of the equation. Other reports claim that current boss Carlo Ancelotti is being advised by those around him to reconsider staying with Los Blancos. He has worries about the pursuit of the PSG striker as he thinks the club are focusing all of their efforts on signing him and could miss out.

PSG failed to convince Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane to become Kylian Mbappe's new manager

Zidane wants the French national team job.

PSG have a long-term interest in appointing Zidane as their manager but have so far failed to do so. The Frenchman's departure from Real Madrid in 2021 led to speculation he would arrive at the Parc des Princes.

RMC Sport reported last year that the Parisians were eager to appoint the French tactician as their new manager after Mauricio Pochettino's sacking. However, Zidane eyed becoming the France national team boss, thus snubbing a move to the French capital.

PSG may have been looking to do so to keep Mbappe satisfied at the Parc des Princes. They are also yet to win the Champions League since their Qatari takeover in 2011. This is something Zidane achieved on three occasions at Real Madrid.

Les Bleus boss Didier Deschamps has since signed a new contract which expires in 2026. Zidane will have a long while to wait if he does want to replace Deschamps.

