Florentino Perez has a surprise partner he wants at Real Madrid for Vinicius Jr - Reports

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has reportedly identified Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman to partner Vinicius Junior.

Coman is a crucial player for the Bavarians and has made 21 appearances across competitions this season, scoring five goals and providing five assists. The Frenchman recently scored the winner in their 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

AUGUSTUS 🔴 @Der_Augustus



I need an updated version of this video, people need to know about the UEFA Champions league version of KINGSLEY COMAN. I need an updated version of this video, people need to know about the UEFA Champions league version of KINGSLEY COMAN. ⚡️👑https://t.co/ZyrNRkZTwk

Coman is currently contracted with Bayern until 2027 and any potential transfer operation for the player would cost around €60 million. According to El Nacional, Los Blancos could look to sign him in the summer.

Vinicius, meanwhile, has been in spectacular form for Real Madrid this season. He has scored 18 goals and has provided nine assists in 35 matches across competitions.

Rodrygo Goes and Karim Benzema have been his attacking partners for most of the campaign. Marco Asensio has also been used as a bit-part player by manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Benzema, however, is 35 years old now and Asensio is currently in the final months of his current contract and is yet to agree to a new deal.

Hence, landing a player of Coman's quality might be a good idea for Real Madrid. The French attacker is currently only 22 years old.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti spoke ahead of the Madrid derby

Real Madrid will return to action later tonight (February 25) as they take on Atletico Madrid in the Madrid derby at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos are currently second in the league table with 51 points from 22 matches. Los Rojiblancos, meanwhile, are fourth with 41 points from 22 matches.

Speaking ahead of the match, Carlo Ancelotti said (via Los Blancos' official website):

“I think the team's looking good. We came away from the Champions League match with a positive feeling and a buoyant mood. Tomorrow's game is a special one against a good team that's in good form, and they’ll be fighting for the win just like us. It's going to be a beautiful game just as it was in the Copa del Rey.”

TC @totalcristiano Real Madrid toying with Liverpool. Real Madrid toying with Liverpool. https://t.co/gLSE0zMWOg

The reverse fixture ended in a 2-1 win for Ancelotti's side in September. They also beat Atletico 3-1 in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey this season.

Poll : 0 votes