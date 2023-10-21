Florentino Perez wants guarantees from Kylian Mbappe before Real Madrid make move for PSG star: Reports

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is categorical about guarantees he wants Kylian Mbappe to give them before making an offer to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

This is as per Spanish outlet Sport, who have reported that Perez was not pleased with the way the saga came to an abrupt end last time around in 2022 after Mbappe signed a contract extension with the Parisians.

In the aftermath of what was considered an insult to Real Madrid by president Perez, he has reportedly demanded full commitment from Kylian Mbappe.

Los Blancos have also made it clear they do not wish to enter a bidding war with any other suitors and that the Frenchman must make a formal commitment before the season ends.

With his PSG contract set to expire in June 2024, Mbappe can officially start negotiating with other clubs from January 1.

Real Madrid have always been the frontrunners in this saga, considering the hefty salary that Kylian Mbappe is likely to demand. However, they are unhappy with Liverpool and Chelsea potentially entering the race and want the player to make his decision well in advance.

Such was Real Madrid's interest in acquiring Mbappe last summer that they were willing to accept his renewal with PSG, in order to pay a higher transfer fee for the player. While this was acceptable and benficial to the Parisians, it seems the Frenchman was not keen on forgoing the loyalty bonus he was owed by his current club.

Should Kylian Mbappe sign, Florentino Perez has reportedly vowed to make him by far the highest-paid player in the squad. If not, Real Madrid are more than happy to build their project around Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Jude Bellingham.

PSG's Kylian Mbappe continues red-hot form for France

Kylian Mbappe's rise to becoming his club and country's top striker has been astounding to witness. Aged just 24, he is already a World Cup winner and has won multiple Ligue 1 titles, among other top honors.

Recently, the Frenchman put in a clutch performance in Les Bleus' 2-1 win over Netherlands in the Euro Qualifiers, which secured their spot in the main competiton in Germany next year.

He scored both goals as Didier Deschamps' men extended their lead at the top of their group to qualify comfortably. He then grabbed a goal and an assist in France's 4-1 win over Scotland in a friendly. In doing so, Mbappe made it 43 goals and 26 assists (69 G/A) in just 73 appearances for France.

Expand Tweet

Olivier Giroud (54) is his country's top scorer, followed by Thierry Henry (51) and Antoine Griezmann (43). Just comparing their careers to that of Mbappe's, one can tell how extraordinary the PSG forward has been.

Mbappe can probably eclipse these three French legends and create a record that may be untouchable in the future.