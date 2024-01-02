Florentino Perez wants both Kylian Mbappe and Premier League superstar at Real Madrid: Reports

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez reportedly wants both Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland at the Santiago Bernabeu next season.

Perez, credited with ushering in two different eras of Galacticos at Real Madrid, could be planning a third wave, having already begun the proceedings this season with the signing of Jude Bellingham.

Earlier reports (via Madrid Universal) had indicated that Madrid will soon send out a offer for Mbappe, who is in the final six months of his contract at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and is free to negotiate a summer deal with other clubs.

The report had further stated that should Mbappe not send a response by mid-January, Madrid will move on to targeting Manchester City striker Erling Haaland. Now, according to La Parisien (via Madrid Universal), Perez wants to sign both superstars.

Haaland's contract at City will expire on 2027. This means that Madrid will likely have to break the bank for the 23-year-old Norwegian forward, who finished second in the 2023 Ballon d'Or race.

Mbappe, on the other hand, could finally join Madrid as a free agent in the summer of 2024 after running down his contract at PSG.

Taking a look at the numbers produced by Real Madrid targets Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe

Erling Haaland has been a phenomenal striker in the game over the last few years. He has netted 71 goals and provided 14 assists in 75 games for Manchester City since joining them in the summer of 2022. Haaland won the UEFA Champions League, the Premier League and the FA Cup with the Cityzens last season.

Having represented clubs like City, Borussia Dortmund, RB Salzburg, Molde, Haaland has registered 206 goals and 50 assists in 241 appearances.

Mbappe has been no less, having already won multiple Ligue 1 titles and the 2018 FIFA World Cup with France. The 25-year-old forward has registered 233 goals and 100 assists in 282 appearances for PSG.

Should they both join Real Madrid, an attacking trio of Vinicius Jr, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland could prove to be a fearsome prospect for any opposition in the world.