Forgotten Barcelona star attracting interest from 2 Premier League clubs: Reports

Barcelona defender Sergino Dest is reportedly garnering interest from Premier League clubs Fulham and Crystal Palace.

Mundo Deportivo reports that both the Cottagers and the Eagles are keeping tabs on Dest's situation at Camp Nou. He has returned to the Blaugrana this summer from AC Milan following a disappointing loan spell.

Dest's future with Barcelona is in doubt as Xavi is not convinced by the American right-back. The Spanish coach doesn't see him featuring in his plans for next season.

The Catalan giants have struggled to find suitors for the 22-year-old across Europe. However, Fulham and Palace have set their sights on Dest and could hand him the opportunity to get his career back on track.

Dest featured just 14 times across competitions for Milan, failing to impress during his one season at the San Siro. He hasn't had much joy under Xavi either during his time at Barcelona.

The American has two years left on his contract with Barca and his potential departure could be vital for the club's finances. A fee of €17 million is being touted for the young full-back to make a transfer.

Dest's career has nosedived following a promising showing in the Eredivisie under former boss Erik ten Hag. He featured 38 times across competitions, scoring two goals and providing six assists.

Ten Hag's Manchester United were interested in signing Dest last summer. However, that interest seems to have subsided following his unsuccessful loan spell with Milan.

Franck Kessie wants Barcelona stay despite Saudi Arabian interest

Franck Kessie is keen on remaining with Barca.

Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie reportedly wants to stay with the La Liga giants despite interest from the Saudi Pro League.

Mundo Deportivo (via BarcaUniversal) reports that Kessie wants to continue with the Blaugrana and is snubbing a lucrative contract offer from Saudi. The Ivorian doesn't want to depart Camp Nou just a year after arriving. He turned down significant offers from other potential suitors before opting for Barca last summer.

Kessie is also intent on proving his worth to Barcelona and becoming a success at the club. He endured a topsy-turvy campaign with Xavi's side last season, scoring three goals and providing as many assists in 43 games across competitions.

However, Xavi reportedly doesn't want to keep hold of the 26-year-old. He wants a different profile of midfielder and the Blaugrana are showing interest in Girona's Oriol Romeu.

Kessie has three years left on his contract with Barca having only arrived as a free agent last summer. The Catalan giants understand the Ivorian's stance but he could depart if a good offer comes from the European market, especially from the Premier League or Bundesliga.

