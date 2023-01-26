Former Barcelona forward offered to PSG - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have been offered the chance to sign former Barcelona forward Malcom from Russian club Zenit Saint Petersburg, according to Relevo journalist Matteo Moretto.

PSG, who signed six new players last summer, have had a relatively quieter winter transfer window. They have not made a single addition to their squad this month but could change that in the coming days.

There are claims that Les Parisiens are in the market for a replacement for Pablo Sarabia. They notably allowed the former Sevilla attacker to join Wolverhampton Wanderers for €5 million earlier this month.

Christophe Galtier's side have reportedly identified Olympique Lyonnais teenager Rayan Cherki as their priority target. However, Les Gones president Jean-Michel Aulas has insisted that the attacker is not for sale.

It now remains to be seen if PSG can convince their Ligue 1 rivals to sanction a transfer for Cherki this month. Meanwhile, they have been offered the chance to sign another attacker in the shape of Malcom.

According to the aforementioned source, the winger's services have been offered to the Parisians. It is unclear whether Galtier's side intend to pursue a deal for the Zenit attacker as things stand.

Malcom has a contract with the Russian giants until 2027 having only recently renewed his deal. Zenit could thus demand a significant amount of money for his sale in the final stretch of the window.

The Brazilian has established himself as a key player for Zenit since joining them in the summer of 2019. He has made 98 appearances across all competitions for the club, scoring 31 goals and providing 22 assists in the process.

PSG-linked Malcom previously played for Barcelona

It is worth noting that Malcom plied his trade at Barcelona before moving to Zenit in 2019. The Blaugrana acquired his services from French club Bordeaux for a deal worth €42 million the year before.

However, the winger struggled to find regular playing time at Camp Nou, amassing just 608 minutes of La Liga action in 2018-19. Zenit then snapped him up for €40 million at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old's stint with La Liga giants Barcelona thus did not go according to plan. He, though, played 17 matches together with current PSG superstar Lionel Messi and even combined to find the back of the net once.

It now remains to be seen if a reunion with the Argentinian icon is on the cards for Malcom.

Poll : 0 votes