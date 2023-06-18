Former Barcelona manager 'attracted' by PSG project, club to make decision regarding managerial situation this week - Reports

Former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique is reportedly attracted by the project at Paris Saint-Germain. The Ligue 1 giants are set to make their managerial decision this week.

According to Le Parisien, Enrique is a serious option for the Parisians as they seemingly look to replace Christoph Galtier. Current manager Christophe Galtier has already been dismissed pending an announcement from the club.

Enrique is an astute option to replace the Frenchman as he has a fine resume after previously managing Barcelona. He led the Blaugrana to a treble in 2015, winning the La Liga title, the Champions League, and the Copa del Rey. He oversaw 138 wins in 181 games during his spell in charge at Camp Nou.

It is reported that those around the Spanish coach are not dismissing links with PSG. Enrique appeared to be eyed by Napoli to become their new manager but they have since appointed Rudi Garcia as Luciano Spalletti's replacement.

The Ligue 1 champions had also set their sights on former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann. However, there has been little movement on that front.

Telefoot add to the report and claim that Enrique is going to hold negotiations with PSG next week. He was most recently in charge of the Spain national team. However, he left his role as La Roja boss after their last 16 exit at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele plays down talk of a move to PSG

Dembele insists he's not headed to the Parc des Princes.

Ousmane Dembele has shot down reports claiming he could join PSG this summer. The Frenchman said (via Marca):

"I don’t know why there was so much talk of PSG. It must be because it’s a French team, but there wasn’t nor is there currently anything with them."

Dembele has a year left on his deal with Barcelona and this has led to speculation over his future. There is reportedly a €50 million release clause in the French winger's contract.

PSG were previously interested in Dembele last summer when his prior contract was set to expire. However, the 26-year-old put pen to paper on a one-year extension.

Despite this, El Nacional reported in May that the Parisians were trying to negotiate a deal to sign him this summer. He was in fine form this past season despite enduring fitness issues. The France international scored eight goals and provided nine assists in 35 games across competitions.

