Former Barcelona manager becomes Catalan side's priority to replace Xavi this summer - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly looking to bring back former manager Luis Enrique after Xavi's departure in the summer.

The current Blaugrana boss revealed earlier this year that he would be stepping down as head coach come the end of the season. After the former player's announcement, several names, including Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and Enrique have been linked with the job.

However, bringing the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager, who is contracted with the Parisians till 2025, will be tricky (via @BarcaTimes). Should this move fail to go through, the Catalan club will turn their attention to signing ex-Bayern Munich and Germany boss Hansi Flick.

The German is currently without a job and is seemingly a more likely candidate to take over from Xavi in the summer.

Meanwhile, Enrique arrived at the Parc des Princes before the start of the 2023/24 season and has led his side to the top of Ligue 1. PSG are also poised for a good run in the UEFA Champions League as they prepare to take on Xavi's side in the competition's quarter-final.

Xavi joined as Barcelona manager in November 2021 and helped his side claim the La Liga trophy in the 2022/23 season. He's remained in charge of the Blaugrana for 132 matches across competitions, winning 83 of those contests and losing 26.

Lionel Messi makes incredible Barcelona claim in recent interview

Lionel Messi

Barcelona legend Lionel Messi revealed in a recent interview that he did not wish to leave the club in 2021. The Blaugrana failed to renew the Argentine sensation's contract that year, which led to him joining Paris Saint-Germain.

Two years after staying in France, Messi moved to MLS outfit Inter Miami, where he now plies his trade. Recalling his time with the Catalans, Messi told the Big Time Podcast (via Barca Universal):

"I thought I would stay at Barcelona. I was not ready to rebuild my life and move my family from this place...my wife and children."

Messi enjoyed a stellar career at Camp Nou, where he scored 672 goals and assisted 303 from 778 appearances across competitions. He won the La Liga title 10 times and the UEFA Champions League trophy on three occasions.

It seems unlikely that the 36-year-old World Cup winner will return to his former club as a player. However, reports suggest that he could return for a grand farewell.