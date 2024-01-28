Former Bayern Munich manager named candidate to take over as Barcelona manager following Xavi's exit in the summer - Reports

Former Bayern Munich and Germany manager Hansi Flick is on the shortlist to succeed Xavi as the Barcelona coach in the summer, according to journalist Christian Falk.

The legendary former midfielder announced that he would be leaving his boyhood club at the end of the season. The announcement came following La Blaugrana's 5-3 La Liga home defeat against Villarreal at home in La Liga on January 27.

Xavi said (via Barca's website):

"I don't want to be a problem. I want to be a solution for Barça as I was two years ago. [My departure] takes the tension out of the situation and gives the dressing room, the staff and the club a bit of room to change the dynamic."

With Xavi set to leave, the questions swirl regarding who could replace him at Barca's helm. Names like Roberto De Zerbi, Thomas Tuchel, and more have been discussed.

Flick is now a candidate for the job, as per Falk. The 58-year-old last managed Germany between 2021 and 2023 but was laid off last year after a persistent run of bad results.

Flick won the UEFA Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, the Bundesliga, and other trophies during his Bayern Munich stint. He coached the team to the European treble in 2020.

Given he is currently without a club, Flick moving to Barcelona could be a real possibility.

Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel has thrown his hat for the Barcelona job

Current Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel has also thrown his hat into consideration for the Barcelona job. The German, who took charge of the Bavarians towards the end of last season, spoke highly about La Liga and Spanish footballers.

Tuchel has hinted that moving abroad still interests him as he said (via Florian Plettenberg on X):

“Moving abroad would appeal to me again.

"Spain has an extraordinary league. From my perspective, and based on my experience working with Spaniards, they are characterized by a tremendous amount of self-confidence. When you speak with Spanish players, you quickly get the sense that you are engaging with the person."

Tuchel has experience in the highest level of European football and led Chelsea to the UEFA Champions League back in the 2020-21 season. Given his situation at Bayern, Barcelona remain a probable next destination for him.

Under Tuchel, Bayern have lost all domestic cups and are chasing Bayer Leverkusen for the Bundesliga title this season. They will also face Lazio in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.