Former Chelsea forward Timo Werner set to join Premier League side on loan from RB Leipzig - Reports

According to Sky Germany's Florian Plettenberg, former Chelsea striker Timo Werner is on the verge of joining Tottenham Hotspur on loan.

Plettenberg reported that RB Leipzig and Spurs are set for final negotiation today and that there will be a buy clause included in the deal. Werner looks set for a return to the Premier League, as per reports.

The 27-year-old has had a lackluster season for Leipzig this season, scoring twice and laying out one assist in 14 appearances across competitions. Werner has started only four games this season.

The 57-time Germany international has previously had a spell in English football with Chelsea between 2020 and 2022. He scored 23 goals and provided 21 assists in 89 appearances for Chelsea. Werner made 56 Premier League appearances, scoring 10 goals and providing 13 assists.

Tottenham, meanwhile, sold Harry Kane to Bayern Munich in the summer and didn't sign an attacking replacement. Werner is now set to join the club on loan.

The striker was also linked with a loan move to Manchester United in January as the Red Devils look to bolster their attack to take some load off young Rasmus Hojlund's shoulders.

Werner is an experienced striker at the international level as well, scoring 24 goals for Germany's senior team. He has so far made 213 appearances for Leipzig across two spells, scoring 113 goals and providing 47 assists.

Werner's current deal with Leipzig runs until the end of the 2025-26 season. According to Transfermarkt, he has an estimated market value of €17 million. As per the report from Plettenberg, more details regarding Werner's Spurs contract will emerge soon.

Journalist claims Manchester United more likely to land Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting instead of ex-Chelsea star Timo Werner

With former Chelsea star Timo Werner potentially on his way to Spurs, Manchester United are set to miss out on the player. The Red Devils are reportedly shifting gears to pursue Bayern Munich's Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting's signature.

With Harry Kane firing on all cylinders and Mathys Tel as his back-up, Choupo-Moting has found it hard to get going at the club. The 34-year-old Cameroonian has scored three goals in 19 appearances this term.

Speaking about United's interest in Choupo-Moting, journalist Andy Brassell claimed (via MUFCMPB on X):

“I think it’s more likely that Manchester United get Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting than Timo Werner this month.”

Choupo-Moting previously had a spell with Stoke City in the Premier League and scored five goals and provided five assists for the club. Manchester United, meanwhile, look set to take another veteran striker on loan this term having done the same with Wout Weghorst last term.