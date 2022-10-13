Former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel rejects offer from two Premier League clubs - Reports

Former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has rejected offers from two Premier League clubs as interest in his services intensifies, as per The Telegraph.

Tuchel has been out of management since Chelsea sacked him on September 7, and speculation has grown about where he will end up next.

The German remains open to continuing his managerial career in England but appears to have rejected the advances of two unnamed Premier League clubs.

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Bournemouth are the only clubs currently without a permanent manager in the league.

Wolves sacked Bruno Lage on October 2, with the side 17th in the league.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth parted ways with Scott Parker in September after a 9-0 humbling against Liverpool.

Tuchel became a huge hit at Stamford Bridge during his tenure in charge of the Blues, winning the UEFA Champions League in 2021.

He also won the FIFA Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup during his time in west London.

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball



We followed Thomas Tuchel as he cherished every moment of Chelsea's Champions League triumph in May 2021



#UCL



What a difference a year makesWe followed Thomas Tuchel as he cherished every moment of Chelsea's Champions League triumph in May 2021 What a difference a year makes 😔We followed Thomas Tuchel as he cherished every moment of Chelsea's Champions League triumph in May 2021 💙🏆#UCLhttps://t.co/p0KFwVuype

However, Chelsea made a disappointing start to the season under his tutelage, losing two league games and sitting sixth.

They were defeated 1-0 by Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League on October 6 which would be Tuchel's last game in charge.

The former Paris Saint-Germain boss has remained quiet following his departure, although he admitted his devastation of losing his job.

He wrote on his Twitter account:

"I am devastated that my time at Chelsea has come to an end. This is a club where I felt at home, both professionally and personally. Thank you so much to all the staff, the players and the supporters for making me feel very welcome from the start."

Thomas Tuchel @TTuchelofficial This is one of the most difficult statements I have ever had to write - and it is one which I hoped I would not need to do for many years. I am devastated that my time at Chelsea has come to an end. This is one of the most difficult statements I have ever had to write - and it is one which I hoped I would not need to do for many years. I am devastated that my time at Chelsea has come to an end. https://t.co/0TTlUOjWDx

Ex-Chelsea boss Tuchel in England frame

Tuchel has been linked with the England job

Gareth Southgate will lead the Three Lions into Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the end of November but speculation is growing over his future.

England were woeful in their UEFA Nations League campaign, losing three and drawing as many of their six fixtures.

Tuchel has been touted as a potential successor should England fail to deliver in Qatar and the German is reportedly open to coaching the Three Lions.

Southgate's coaching has drawn criticism and he has admitted that his job is not wholly safe despite being contracted until 2024, saying:

"Contracts are irrelevant in football because managers can have three, four, five year contracts and you accept that, if results are not good enough it is time to go your separate ways. Why would I be any different? I am not arrogant enough to think that my contract is going to protect me in any way."

Poll : 0 votes