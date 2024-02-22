Former Chelsea manager wants to replace Erik ten Hag at Manchester United - Reports

Underfire Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel, who is set to depart Bavaria at the end of the season, is reportedly looking to replace Erik Ten Hag at Manchester United. As per Metro, the former Chelsea manager is keen to return to the Premier League and would love to take the managerial job in the red half of Manchester.

Bayern Munich have experienced a sub-par 2023-24 season under Thomas Tuchel, evidenced by their second-round exit from the DFB-Pokal at the hands of minnows FC Saarbrucken.

The Bavarians are also on track to lose their first Bundesliga title since 2013, currently trailing league leaders Bayer Leverkusen by eight points.

Consequently, a mutual decision between Tuchel and the Bayern Munich officials was made that confirmed the German manager's exit from Allianz Arena in the summer. Despite being linked with a hoard of clubs, including Barcelona, it is being reported that the former Chelsea boss could return to the Premier League next season.

As per BILD’s Christian Falk, Thomas Tuchel has always fancied a job at Manchester United and would prefer a move to Old Trafford after his stint in Germany concludes. Nevertheless, this would require the sacking of current Red Devils boss Erik Ten Hag, who is also enduring an underwhelming campaign at United.

At the time of writing, no concrete reports have surfaced that point towards Erik Ten Hag's potential exit from Manchester United this year. However, if the English giants continue to underperform or miss out on silverware this term, Tuchel's appointment could be on the cards.

Manchester United set to miss star defender for the remainder of the season

The 20-time Premier League champions have endured a long struggle with injuries this term, losing key players like Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, and Mason Mount for prolonged periods. Things continue to worsen for the Red Devils as they are expected to move forward with the season without Luke Shaw.

The 28-year-old left-back recently suffered a knock to his previously bruised leg muscle, forcing Ten Hag to substitute him in the first half in United's clash against Luton Town at the weekend.

The club has since shed more light on Shaw's injury, suggesting that the England international is set to be sidelined for months (via Daily Mail).

Luke Shaw has struggled with fitness issues since the start of the ongoing season, only making 15 appearances for Manchester United across all competitions.

Furthermore, the club have little to no cover in that area, considering Tyrell Malacia's recent setback in recovery and United's decision to sanction an early return for loanee Sergio Reguilon.