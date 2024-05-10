Former Liverpool star Jordan Henderson linked with Ajax exit just 5 months after joining the club - Reports

Former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson could leave Ajax despite only joining them back in January, according to the Athletic (via Sport Bible). The England international left Anfield last summer for the riches of Saudi Arabia to sign for Al-Ettifaq and could be on the move once again this summer.

Henderson signed for Ajax in the January transfer window five months ago after his Al-Ettifaq contract was mutually terminated. Despite penning a two-and-a-half year contract, the experienced midfielder is not guaranteed a future in Amsterdam.

There are a couple of reasons why Jordan Henderson could see a move away from Ajax in the summer. According to the aforementioned source, poor financial situation at the club could force them to offload some of their senior players.

Another reason behind the reports is Ajax having a difficult season. The Dutch giants are currently fifth in the standings, having picked up just 52 points from 32 matches. They will not be competing in the UEFA Champions League this season and can at best hope to make it through to the UEFA Europa League.

Sport Bible states that the big players in the Ajax squad were signed based on the attraction of future projects. However, the club are currently not on course to reach the same.

Should Jordan Henderson leave the club, his next move in the summer is still a big question mark. In an ideal scenario, the former Liverpool star could return to the Premier League or can make a move abroad once again.

According to This is Anfield, major European giants like Barcelona, Juventus and Bayern Munich were all linked with a move for the England midfielder when he quit Al-Ettifaq.

How has Jordan Henderson performed since leaving Liverpool in summer 2023?

Jordan Henderson signed for Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq for a fee of around €14 million. However, he struggled to adjust to life in the Middle East which saw him leave Saudi Arabia in January.

Henderson made just 19 appearances for Al-Ettifaq where he failed to get on the scoresheet but did register five assists in all competitions.

However, his tenure in the Netherlands was more underwhelming than his first move away from Liverpool. Henderson has struggled with injuries and has managed just 10 appearances in the last five months. He is yet to score a goal for Ajax but has contributed three assists.

It is, however, worth mentioning that Henderson's leadership qualities did see him captain both Al-Ettifaq and Ajax. He was handed the armband in Saudi Arabia from the get go while he was named captain of Ajax in only his fourth league match.

Liverpool, on the other hand, appointed Virgil van Dijk as their new club captain following the depature of Jordan Henderson.

Liverpool went on win the 2024 League Cup under the leadership of Van Dijk. The Dutchman scored the winner in the final against Chelsea earlier this year.