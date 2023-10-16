Former PSG man tipped for top role at Manchester United under Sir Jim Ratcliffe after INEOS' bid - Reports

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) general director Jean-Claude Blanc is reportedly lined up for a key role at Manchester United under Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

According to Sky Sports' Kaveh Kaveh Solhekol, Blanc could be set for a role in the Red Devils' hierarchy. The French businessman has worked with INEOS since February and is an individual who Ratcliffe knows well.

Blanc spent 12 years at PSG at the height of their Qatari ownership but left the Ligue 1 giants in 2022. He was also key in Juventus' turnaround following a scandal that saw them relegated. The Frenchman was the Old Lady's chief executive from 2009 till 2011, per The Times.

It's claimed that Blanc is being earmarked as a potential new chief executive at Manchester United. This will place doubts on current chief executive Richard Arnold who has been criticised for his handling of Mason Greenwood's situation.

Ratcliffe is set to purchase a 25 percent stake in United worth £1.3 billion. The INEOS chairman was seeking a full takeover but the Glazers didn't budge on their valuation of the 13-time Premier League Champions.

This valuation led to Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim withdrawing from the bid process days ago. Ratcliffe then emerged as the frontrunner to secure a deal to take up investment in the Red Devils.

PSG offered Manchester United Xavi Simons on loan this past summer

PSG were prepared to let Xavi Simons join the Red Devils on loan.

According to L'Equipe, Manchester United and RB Leipzig, both made offers to PSG for Dutch sensation Xavi Simons during the summer transfer window. The Red Devils only wanted to sign the 20-year-old on a permanent deal thus turning down the Parisians' loan proposal.

Simons since joined Leipzig and has been in excellent form for the Bundesliga side. He has bagged three goals and four assists in 11 games across competitions.

The Netherlands international fits the mold of an Erik ten Hag style of player. He possesses good control, a quick turn of pace, and has an eye for goal. He's earned eight caps for Oranje.

Manchester United instead signed the likes of Mason Mount and Rasmus Hojlund to add to their attack. However, Ten Hag's falling out with Jadon Sancho has left them yearning for a right-winger.

Simons could have filled that role having performed on the right side of Leipzig's attack this season. He was majorly impressive for PSV Eindhoven last season before joining PSG. He scored 22 goals and provided 12 assists in 48 games across competitions.